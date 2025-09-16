The Oil & Gas Saudi Awards 2025 was nothing short of extraordinary, a glittering celebration of ambition, innovation, and excellence that brought the Kingdom’s energy sector together under one roof at the Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel & Residences on 14 September.

For the very first time, Saudi Arabia hosted the Oil & Gas Awards, and the debut edition exceeded every expectation. Industry leaders, pioneering companies, and transformative projects were honoured across 19 categories, each shining a spotlight on the achievements shaping the future of oil and gas in the Kingdom. From bold AI-driven breakthroughs to next-generation sustainability initiatives, the competition was as fierce as it was inspiring.

The evening unfolded with the elegance of a world-class gathering. Guests arrived with anticipation and pride, filling the ballroom, which glowed under dazzling lights and a carefully crafted atmosphere. Every detail, from the staging to the hospitality, set the scene for a memorable celebration of achievement.

Among the evening’s most celebrated moments was the crowning of Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES Holding, as Executive of the Year. He was applauded for his visionary leadership and transformative contributions to Saudi Arabia’s energy landscape.

Equally inspiring was the recognition of Sarah Al Azman of TAQA, who received the Energy Woman of the Year award. Her trailblazing achievements and dedication to empowering women in the energy sector made her a truly deserving winner.

The Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA) was another big winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Talent Nationalisation Programme of the Year. The academy was recognised for its effective initiatives in workforce development, fostering Saudi talent through innovative training, mentorship, and clear career pathways.

From first-time nominees to seasoned industry giants, the evening stood as a powerful reminder of the resilience, brilliance, and ambition driving the Kingdom’s energy journey forward.

Silver Sponsors: Khafji Joint Operations

Travel Partner: ITL World Travel Management Company

Category Sponsors: PETRO RABIGH, REDYOI DIGITAL SOLUTIONS and SAMAA TECHNOLOGIES

Supporting Partners: GE VERNOVA and NOV

