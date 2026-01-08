Quantum sponsored Tug Hill Operating LLC until August 2023, when it sold THQ Appalachia I LLC and THQ XcL Holdings I LLC to EQT Corp. for $5 billion-plus. With the sale, Quantum also became an EQT shareholder.

Vickery Energy Partners has closed the acquisition of natural gas assets in the Appalachian basin from Tribune Resources, adding approximately 38,000 net acres and more than 200 MMcfe/d of net production across Wetzel, Tyler, Harrison and Doddridge counties in West Virginia.

The assets include development inventory in both the wet and dry windows of the Marcellus Shale, providing Vickery with an established production base and multi-year drilling runway. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vickery is led by former Tug Hill executives, including President and CEO Sean Willis and CFO Daniel Rowe, and is backed by Quantum Capital Group. Quantum previously sold Tug Hill Operating and XcL Midstream’s Appalachian assets to EQT in a $5-billion transaction in 2023.

The transaction further consolidates private-equity-backed positions in the Appalachian gas sector as operators position for long-term demand growth and improved basin economics.

