In the wake of the dramatic U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, the South American nation is moving swiftly to reassure one of its most important economic partners: China. Venezuelan Ambassador to China Remigio Ceballos declared this week that oil pricing will remain governed by international market forces, not U.S. directives, and that Chinese investments in Venezuela—particularly in the energy sector—remain secure and on track.

The statements come at a pivotal moment for Venezuela, home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves but long hampered by chronic underinvestment, mismanagement, and layers of U.S. sanctions. Maduro’s removal has ushered in an interim government under Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, which has already approved sweeping reforms to the hydrocarbons law, opening the door wider to private and foreign participation in the oil industry.

Ceballos, speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, pushed back against reports that Washington might seek to cap or influence prices for Venezuelan crude sold to China. “Venezuela will not heed the arrangements of the United States or other countries,” he said. “We have the right to make independent decisions, and oil prices will be determined based on international market prices.” He emphasized the enduring partnership between Caracas and Beijing, built on “mutual trust” and unaffected by third-party interference.

China has been a lifeline for Venezuela’s oil sector in recent years. As the primary buyer of Venezuelan crude—often at steep discounts to offset debt repayments—Beijing has filled the void left by U.S. sanctions that curtailed American involvement. State-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) maintains joint ventures with Venezuela’s state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), while private firm China Concord Resources Corp. has committed to investing over $1 billion in projects aiming to reach 60,000 barrels per day by the end of 2026.

The Maduro capture, however, has introduced uncertainty. U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled intentions to exert control over Venezuelan oil sales, at least in the short term, to stabilize the country and channel revenues toward reconstruction. Reports indicate Trump floated ideas of pushing prices toward $50 per barrel and encouraging major U.S. firms to invest up to $100 billion in reviving production. The administration has issued general licenses allowing certain transactions with PDVSA, including initial sales of stockpiled crude that generated $500 million—funds largely returned to Venezuelan accounts under U.S. oversight.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described these measures as temporary, aimed at keeping the government operational while curbing influence from adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran in the Western Hemisphere. Yet the moves have disrupted traditional flows: Shipments to China reportedly dropped sharply in January amid U.S. enforcement actions, including tanker seizures.

Venezuela’s recent legislative changes mark a sharp departure from two decades of heavy state control under PDVSA. The new framework allows private operators greater autonomy in exploration, production, and commercialization, even as minority partners in joint ventures. It is designed to attract the capital needed to modernize aging infrastructure in regions like the Orinoco Belt and Lake Maracaibo.

For China, the assurances from Caracas are welcome but come against a backdrop of broader geopolitical tensions. Beijing has historically viewed Venezuela as a strategic foothold in Latin America, with billions in loans repaid through oil deliveries. While some Chinese firms have paused purchases under the new U.S.-influenced export regime, others continue joint operations, and Venezuelan officials insist cooperation across sectors remains unaffected.

Analysts see potential for a delicate balancing act. Venezuela’s interim leadership appears eager to normalize relations with the U.S. to unlock Western investment and ease sanctions, while preserving ties with China to maintain diversified markets and avoid over-reliance on any single buyer. Global oil markets, currently trading near $60 per barrel amid ample supply, are unlikely to see dramatic shifts from incremental Venezuelan output gains in the near term.

Still, the events of the past month highlight the intersection of energy, geopolitics, and investment in an era of great-power competition. As Venezuela navigates this transitional phase, its ability to reassure partners like China while courting U.S.-aligned capital will be crucial to reviving its battered economy and oil industry. For now, Caracas is signaling that business—with Beijing, at least—will proceed as usual, on market terms.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

