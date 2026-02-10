In a striking turn of geopolitical and energy market dynamics, Venezuela has dispatched its first shipment of crude oil to Israel in more than five years, according to a report by Bloomberg published Tuesday.

The cargo, bound for Israel’s largest refinery operator, the Bazan Group in Haifa, signals the reopening of Venezuelan oil flows to new international buyers following the dramatic ouster of longtime President Nicolás Maduro. U.S. forces captured Maduro on January 3, 2026, in a military operation that removed him from power and placed him in U.S. custody facing drug and weapons charges.

Sources familiar with the transaction, speaking anonymously because the deal has not been publicly confirmed, told Bloomberg the shipment is en route to Bazan, Israel’s primary crude oil processor. Neither Bazan Group nor Israel’s Energy Ministry responded to requests for comment.

This would mark the first Venezuelan crude delivery to Israel since mid-2020, when the country imported approximately 470,000 barrels, according to shipping data tracked by Kpler. Diplomatic and commercial ties between the two nations had been strained for years under Maduro’s rule, which severed formal relations with Israel in 2009 under his predecessor Hugo Chávez and aligned Venezuela closely with Iran and other adversaries of the Jewish state.

The shipment reflects a broader realignment in Venezuela’s oil export patterns since Maduro’s removal. Prior to his capture, much of the country’s production—hampered by U.S. sanctions—was directed to buyers in China through opaque channels. In the past month alone, cargoes have found markets in India, Spain, the United States, and now Israel, Bloomberg reported.

“The deal is the latest sign of how the removal of Venezuelan president Maduro from office is routing flows of the country’s oil,” the Bloomberg article noted.

The development comes amid ongoing uncertainty in Venezuela following the U.S.-led intervention. President Donald Trump announced the capture in early January, describing it as part of efforts to address drug trafficking and stabilize the region. The operation has sparked debates over international law, potential U.S. involvement in Venezuela’s transition, and the future governance of the oil-rich nation.

For Israel, the arrival of Venezuelan crude—typically heavy grades suited to complex refineries like Bazan’s—could provide a diversified supply source at a time of volatile global energy markets. Details on the shipment’s volume, pricing, or exact arrival date remain undisclosed.

Neither Venezuelan interim authorities nor U.S. officials have commented directly on the specific transaction. The resumption of exports underscores how swiftly oil trade can pivot in the wake of regime change, potentially opening new economic opportunities while raising questions about long-term stability in Caracas.

Industry analysts will be watching closely to see if this marks the beginning of sustained commercial links between post-Maduro Venezuela and Israel, or merely an opportunistic one-off deal in a rapidly changing landscape.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK