Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA, has begun shutting in oil wells across the Orinoco Belt, the world’s largest proven oil reserve, after U.S. sanctions and maritime interdictions effectively halted crude exports. With storage tanks reaching capacity, PDVSA is cutting production by 15–25% to prevent operational failures and manage overflowing inventories.

The initial shut-ins began December 28, 2025, with the heaviest impact felt in the Junín Block, a cornerstone of Venezuela’s extra-heavy crude production. Cuts are expected to expand into the Ayacucho and Carabobo blocks as storage constraints worsen.

Key Facts

Cause: Export paralysis due to U.S. sanctions enforcement, tanker seizures, and trade-route disruption.

Action: PDVSA has begun shutting in producing wells rather than risk tank overflows and infrastructure damage.

Scale: Orinoco output targeted to fall by ~25% (≈500,000 bpd), reducing national output by ~15%.

Crude Type: Extra-heavy crude — difficult to store, blend, or redirect without specialized buyers.

Trade Impact: China remains the primary buyer, but shipments are increasingly constrained.

Why This Matters