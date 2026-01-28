Valvoline Inc. has again been named the No.1 automotive services retailer in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 marking the fourth consecutive year the brand has led its category.

Valvoline Inc. continues to demonstrate strong performance among all franchise brands, earning an overall ranking of No. 32 – reflecting continued momentum across growth, performance, and brand strength.

“Consistently earning the top ranking in our industry speaks to the strength of our franchise model and the people behind it,” said Lori Flees, president and CEO of Valvoline Inc. “Our franchisees have always played a critical role in our success, and this recognition reflects the trust, collaboration and growth we have built together across our system.”

Approximately half of Valvoline Inc.’s preventive automotive maintenance service centers are operated by franchisees, with continued expansion planned across the U.S. and Canada. The company remains focused on delivering quick, easy, trusted service while providing franchisees a wide range of support including operational excellence, marketing, market development and training.

“This recognition reinforces the value of our franchise system and the opportunity ahead,” said Adam Worsham, chief franchising officer at Valvoline Inc. “We are committed to supporting franchisees as we grow together and bring Valvoline Instant Oil Change to even more communities.”

The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 evaluates franchise brands across factors such as growth trajectory, support, brand strength, and financial stability. Rankings are published in the magazine’s January 2026 issue.

Valvoline Inc. delivers more than 30 million services annually at more than 2,300 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada with 13,000 team members.

