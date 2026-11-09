Week ending November 9, 2026

U.S. oil and natural gas markets navigated a volatile week marked by a sharp pullback in crude prices, steady drilling activity, and continued strength in domestic production.

Rig Count Holds Firm

Baker Hughes reported the U.S. rotary rig count at 604 for the week ending November 6, up one from the prior week and 56 higher than the same period last year. Oil-directed rigs rose by one to 463, while gas-directed rigs also increased by one to 131.

Key basin and state moves:

Permian Basin : 273 rigs (+1)

Texas : 277 rigs (+2)

New Mexico : 101 rigs (+2)

Haynesville : 56 rigs (+1)

Williston (Bakken): 35 rigs (–1)

The count has held in the low 600s for several weeks, reflecting sustained operator confidence even as oil prices retreated from recent highs.

Crude Prices Post Sharpest Weekly Drop in Years

Oil prices recorded their biggest weekly decline since April 2020. West Texas Intermediate traded in the low $90s and briefly dipped below $90 during the week, while Brent moved toward the high $90s after losing more than 16% from the previous week’s levels.