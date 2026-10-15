The U.S. rig count continues to climb, posting another modest weekly gain while remaining well ahead of last year’s levels. Baker Hughes reported 603 active rotary rigs for the week ending October 9 — up 5 from the prior week and 56 higher than the same week in 2025. It is the highest total since May 2024.

Oil-directed activity drove the increase. Oil rigs rose by 6 to 462, while gas rigs slipped by 1 to 132. Miscellaneous rigs held steady at 9. The traditional Baker Hughes weekly census — covering land, inland water, and offshore — remains the industry benchmark for directional trends.

WellDatabase’s U.S. Rig Report, which cross-references Baker Hughes data with permit records for operator, state, basin, well type, wellbore, and depth detail, showed a slightly higher total of 608 as of October 14.