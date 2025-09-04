The latest weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates a modest injection of natural gas into underground storage while overall production climbs to a record high—but demand shows signs of easing across the country.

Inventory Climb Falls Short of Expectations

As of August 22, U.S. working natural gas storage stood at 3,217 billion cubic feet (Bcf), reflecting a net increase of 18 Bcf during the week—significantly below the five-year average of 38 Bcf for this period, and well under the 35 Bcf added during the same week last year. Though storage is now 5% above the five-year average for this date, it remains 3% below levels recorded one year ago.

Despite the shortfall in weekly injections, the pace of stock builds has been robust—18% above the five-year average so far during the refill season of April through October.

If this trend continues, analysts expect inventories could reach 3,907 Bcf by October 31—154 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,753 Bcf.

Production Reaches Historic High, Imports Dip Slightly

U.S. Lower 48 dry natural gas production rose 0.3% (0.3 Bcf/d) week over week to a record 107.8 Bcf/d, surpassing previous historical highs.

Total supply remained largely unchanged, averaging 112.7 Bcf/d, as slight declines in imports from Canada (down 5.3%, or 0.3 Bcf/d) were offset by increased production.

Cooling Weather Pushes Down Power-Burn Demand

Total U.S. natural gas consumption dropped 5.8% (4.4 Bcf/d) from the prior week, with a key driver being reduced electricity demand.

In the Northeast, total consumption fell 11% (1.9 Bcf/d), led by a 17% (2.1 Bcf/d) drop in electric‑power use—attributed to cooler temperatures resulting in 170 fewer cooling degree days (CDDs) (96 below normal), and even 18 unexpected heating degree days (HDDs).

Industrial sector usage edged up 1.4% (0.3 Bcf/d), while residential and commercial consumption ticked slightly upward (less than 0.1 Bcf/d).

LNG Exports Continue to Climb

Exports to U.S. LNG terminals grew, with deliveries averaging 16.4 Bcf/d, up 0.9 Bcf/d from the previous week. Most of the increase occurred at Gulf Coast facilities: South Louisiana terminals rose 7.6% (0.8 Bcf/d) and South Texas terminals grew 5.3% (0.2 Bcf/d). All other regions remained flat at 1.1 Bcf/d.

Furthermore, between August 21 and August 27, 28 LNG vessels carrying a total of 106 Bcf departed the U.S., including shipments from facilities such as Sabine Pass, Corpus Christi, Freeport, Plaquemines, Cameron, Calcasieu Pass, and Cove Point.

Rig Activity Remains Steady

Baker Hughes reported that the natural gas rig count remained unchanged at 122 rigs, while oil-directed rigs fell by one to 411 rigs, resulting in a total of 538 rigs (including 5 miscellaneous rigs)—still 47 fewer than this time last year

What It All Means

Storage gains are continuing , although weaker than expected, suggesting plentiful supply but slackening demand.

Record production levels underscore robust supply capacity, helping to replenish inventories even amid rising LNG export obligations.

Cooling weather is dampening power-related gas demand—a hint of seasonal transition.

LNG exports remain a growth pillar, reinforcing the U.S.’s role as a global natural gas supplier.

Looking ahead, whether inventories surge past the five-year average heading into autumn remains to be seen.

For now, the balance tilts toward ample supply and softer domestic demand, placing downward pressure on prices—but with steady export demand, the market outlook remains complex.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

