In early January 2026, the United States launched a dramatic military operation that dramatically reshaped the geopolitical landscape in Venezuela and escalated enforcement against global sanctioned oil trade.

On January 3, 2026, U.S. special forces conducted a high-risk nighttime raid in Caracas, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from a heavily fortified compound. The operation, part of broader efforts dubbed Operation Southern Spear or Operation Resolve, involved helicopters, intense firefights with Venezuelan defenses, and resulted in dozens of casualties (Venezuelan reports cited around 47 soldiers and over 80 total deaths, though U.S. accounts emphasized minimal U.S. losses).

Maduro was transported to a U.S. warship (USS Iwo Jima) and later to New York to face long-standing U.S. indictments for narco-terrorism, cocaine trafficking, and related charges. The raid released hundreds of political prisoners and led to Delcy Rodríguez being sworn in as acting president, though Maduro loyalists retained influence.

This intervention triggered an immediate exodus of oil tankers from Venezuelan ports. At least 16 vessels departed the coast in the following weeks, many part of the so-called shadow fleet—a network of aging, obscurely owned tankers (often Panamanian- or similarly flagged, with Hong Kong or offshore shell companies) that “run dark” (AIS transponders off), use deceptive tactics like ship-to-ship transfers, and evade Western sanctions to export illicit oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela to buyers like China and India.

The Trump administration responded aggressively, imposing a maritime quarantine (often described as a blockade) on sanctioned vessels linked to Venezuela. This marked a shift from purely economic sanctions to direct naval enforcement, with U.S. forces seizing at least seven tankers in the Caribbean and Atlantic by early February 2026 (including vessels like the Skipper, Sophia, Olina, Sagitta, Marinera—formerly Bella 1—and others sanctioned for Russian/Iranian ties or shadow fleet activities). Some pursuits involved dramatic chases, even near Russian naval assets in one case.

The campaign expanded globally. On February 9, 2026, U.S. military forces—operating under Indo-Pacific Command—boarded the Panamanian-flagged tanker Aquila II in the Indian Ocean after a weeks-long, over-10,000-nautical-mile pursuit originating in the Caribbean.

The Pentagon described it as a “right-of-visit, maritime interdiction” conducted “without incident,” with footage showing troops fast-roping from helicopters. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X: “The Aquila II was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean. It ran, and we followed... You will run out of fuel long before you will outrun us.”

The ship, sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for illicit Russian oil shipments and owned by a Hong Kong-linked entity, was one of those that fled post-Maduro capture. Unlike prior seizures, it was boarded and held pending a final decision (not immediately seized), though some reports framed it as part of the eighth interception.

The administration views these actions as a way to choke off revenue to sanctioned regimes, potentially fund Venezuela’s reconstruction (via seized oil sales), and enforce energy control. Analysts describe it as blending economic warfare with “gunboat diplomacy,” raising questions about international maritime law (e.g., under UNCLOS “right-of-visit” provisions), environmental risks from old shadow fleet vessels, and escalation potential.

The shadow fleet—estimated at hundreds of ships worldwide—continues operating, but U.S. pursuits signal a new era of aggressive interdiction far beyond traditional sanction tools.

