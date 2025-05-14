Oil and gas producers can accelerate their efforts to make the United States energy independent thanks to streamlined federal oil and gas leasing rules on public lands.

An updated Bureau of Land Management policy expedites the leasing process on public lands to increase the amount available for onshore oil and gas leases, decrease the leasing timeframes and ensure oil and gas lease sales follow federal laws.

"Under President [Donald] Trump's leadership, we are ending the unnecessary delays and bureaucratic roadblocks that have held back American energy production for too long," Adam Suess, acting assistant secretary for land and minerals management, said Tuesday in a news release.

"This policy puts us on a fast track to energy dominance" and sends a "clear message that the United States is serious about job creation, low energy costs and putting American energy first," Suess added.

