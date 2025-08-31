As Americans prepare for Labor Day weekend, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that the average retail price for regular gasoline stood at $3.15 per gallon as of August 25, 2025—the Monday before the holiday. That level is 5% lower (17 cents less) than it was at the same point in 2024.

Reasons Behind the Lower Pump Prices

Crude oil costs continue to shape retail gasoline prices, accounting for just over half of the total cost at the pump. Between August 1 and August 25, the Brent crude oil benchmark averaged around $67 per barrel, roughly 15% cheaper than during August 2024, driven by growing global oil supply. This decline in crude prices is expected to fuel further reductions in retail gasoline prices through the end of the year.

EIA forecasts that gasoline prices will drop 11% (approximately 35 cents per gallon) between August and December, thanks to both lower crude prices and the seasonal shift to less expensive winter‑grade gasoline blends.

Regional Patterns: Who’s Paying More—or Less?

Retail gasoline prices vary markedly across the U.S., shaped by regional supply, demand, refining patterns, fuel standards, and state taxes.

West Coast remains the priciest region—it's the only area where prices heading into Labor Day this year were higher than last year—due to limited refining connections, tight local supply, higher-than-average state taxes, and California’s costly fuel specifications.

In contrast, the Gulf Coast typically offers the lowest gasoline prices, given its abundance of refining capacity and lower taxes.

Detailed weekly price data, as of August 25, 2025, further illuminate regional and state pricing differences

According to EIA’s Short‑Term Energy Outlook, lower crude prices are expected to pull retail U.S. gasoline prices further downward, with an average price under $2.90 per gallon expected in 2026—around 20 cents less than in 2025.

Pump prices across much of the U.S. are offering relief ahead of a busy travel weekend, though regional nuances persist. The West Coast still endures the highest prices, while regions like the Gulf Coast and states such as Minnesota enjoy notably lower costs. With forecasts projecting further declines into the winter, many motorists are likely breathing a little easier as fall approaches.

