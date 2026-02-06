The University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art will present a monumental textile work by Canadian artist Sandra Sawatzky beginning Feb. 3, 2026.

Hand-embroidered over nine years with wool-silk threads on linen, The Black Gold Tapestry stretches nearly 220 feet and traces a global history of fossil fuel extraction through an ancient craft tradition.

Sawatzky described the work as a counterpoint to digital culture.

“The Black Gold Tapestry is like an antidote to AI and tech overlords,” she said. “In a future worldwide power shortage, the tapestry will abide and keep on trucking, since it’s plugged in without needing to be plugged in.”

The term “black gold” emerged in the early 20th century to describe oil’s scarcity and economic value. Sawatzky, who lives in Calgary — often called Canada’s oil capital — debuted the immersive textile at the Glenbow Museum in Alberta in 2017.

“Sandra’s cross-disciplinary research was exhaustive, and she condensed an overwhelming chronology into vignettes,” said Diana Tuite, visiting senior curator of modern and contemporary art at the Stanley. “What results is a profound reminder of the geological history that binds together all species on Earth and the ways our geopolitical world order is designed around resource extraction.”

The tapestry draws inspiration from the Bayeux Tapestry, the 11th-century textile depicting the Norman conquest of England. Sawatzky modeled her composition on that work, dividing the imagery into three horizontal bands filled with dense narrative detail. The top and bottom borders include more than 400 dinosaurs, part of what the artist calls her “film on cloth.”

The Stanley’s exhibition coincides with renewed attention to the Bayeux Tapestry, which is scheduled to go on view at the British Museum in September 2026 as part of a rare loan from France.

The exhibition will also include tactile labels illustrating the four embroidery stitches Sawatzky used. Designed by Iowa fiber artists Linzee Kull McCray and Codi Josephson, the labels allow visitors to feel the materials and techniques behind the labor-intensive work.

The Black Gold Tapestry will be on view through June 14, 2026.

Story originally appeared in CBS 2 Iowa.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

