UGI Utilities, Inc. is rolling out a major infrastructure upgrade in Stroudsburg, with a gas main replacement project set to begin September 2, 2025. The work, focusing on Scott Street (between North Ninth Street and Bell Terrace) and Bell Terrace itself, will proceed weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with an anticipated wrap-up by the end of September—weather and working conditions permitting.

Project Highlights & Community Impact

Enhanced Safety & Reliability

The core goal: modernizing aging underground infrastructure to reduce risks like gas leaks and service disruptions. This effort reinforces UGI’s broader strategy of delivering dependable natural gas service to its over 760,000 customers across Pennsylvania.

Cleaner Energy Conversion Opportunity

Properties along the affected streets have a timely opportunity to switch to natural gas—a fuel often more efficient and cost-effective than alternatives like oil or electricity for heating. UGI is actively encouraging interested homeowners and businesses to reach out.

Temporary Disruptions Ahead

Residents and drivers should anticipate typical construction hiccups: road closures, detours, limited parking, and intermittent interruptions to gas service. UGI technicians will need access to properties to safely inspect and relight equipment when service resumes.

Final Restoration to Follow

Once the pipe installation concludes, UGI will complete paving and site restoration to return the area to its original condition—or better.

Why This Project Matters

This upgrade comes at a crucial time—not just for local users, but across the region. As utility infrastructure ages, modernizing distribution systems mitigates risk while enhancing energy reliability and efficiency. Moreover, offering conversion opportunities during upgrades minimizes disruption, provides cost advantages, and aligns with broader energy transition goals.

Stroudsburg, part of UGI Central Penn Gas’s service footprint, benefits directly from these investments. Upgrading this infrastructure also reflects UGI’s commitment to customer service quality and long-term system resilience.

Need to Convert or Want Updates?

Homeowners and business owners along Scott Street and Bell Terrace interested in switching to natural gas should contact UGI at:

For broader details about the company’s services, current and upcoming projects, or to check status updates, visit UGI’s website.

This project underscores how strategic infrastructure upgrades can serve dual purposes—upgrading system integrity while offering pathways to cleaner energy use. If you’d like, I can delve deeper into how UGI’s approach compares with similar utility upgrades, or explore the economics and logistics behind these midstream conversions. Just say the word.

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

