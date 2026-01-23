Disclaimer: The Crude Life maintains a content partnership with Paramount+. We receive approximately $15 for each annual subscription generated through our platform. This is one of several ways we help support our operations and keep the lights on.

As the UFC begins its new broadcast chapter on Paramount+, Dana White is sending a clear message: this is not just a change of platform, it is a shift in ambition. The fights are still the foundation, but the way they are presented, produced, and experienced is being elevated to a level the organization has never attempted before.

That became especially clear this week when White revealed that the UFC’s upcoming event on the South Lawn of the White House will cost more than the company’s already-historic $20 million Las Vegas Sphere show, making it the most expensive production in UFC history. In an interview with TNT Sports, White called the White House card a “massive undertaking” and the biggest logistical test the organization has ever faced.

“What the Sphere cost is like chump change that you throw on your ashtray compared to what this is gonna cost,” White said.

The White House event will feature a fully custom-built setup, bespoke lighting systems, and no traditional LED boards or advertising backdrops. White’s vision is simple and bold: the only visuals in the broadcast should be the White House on one side and the Washington Monument on the other. No screens. No distractions. Just history and combat.

That philosophy mirrors what the UFC is trying to establish on Paramount+. This platform isn’t just about streaming fights. It’s about presenting them as premium, cinematic events that feel larger than sports entertainment.

And it all starts with UFC 324.

Two Fights, Two Divisions, One Statement Night

UFC 324 stands as the flagship event launching the UFC’s Paramount+ era, anchored by two fights that represent where the company is headed competitively and culturally.

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

Gaethje versus Pimblett is a collision of generations. Gaethje is the embodiment of the old guard: a fighter whose reputation was forged through relentless violence, durability, and a willingness to meet danger head-on every time he steps into the Octagon. His career has been built on respect earned through war.

Pimblett represents the modern UFC star. His popularity extends far beyond traditional MMA audiences, driven by personality, momentum, and an ability to command attention in the digital age. Where Gaethje is legacy, Pimblett is reach. Where Gaethje is reputation, Pimblett is momentum.

For Paramount+, this matchup is perfect. It showcases the UFC’s ability to bridge eras and audiences on a single stage.

The co-main event carries equal significance.

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong is a fight that tests star power against pressure. O’Malley is one of the most recognizable faces in the sport, a former champion whose striking style and personality make him a natural headliner. Song is the type of opponent who exists to break narratives. Tough, durable, and aggressive, he represents the threat every star must eventually face.

One is brand.

One is danger.

Both are necessary.

Together, these two fights frame UFC 324 as more than a card. They make it a statement night for the Paramount+ era.

Production as Identity

Dana White’s comments about the White House event show that production is no longer a background element of UFC broadcasts. It is now part of the brand identity.

From the Sphere in Las Vegas to the South Lawn of the White House, the UFC is deliberately placing its product inside visually iconic environments. These are not just venues. They are storytelling tools. They turn fights into moments that feel historic before the first punch is thrown.

UFC 324 may not be staged at a national monument, but it represents the same philosophy: every event under the Paramount+ banner should feel elevated, deliberate, and cinematic.

The Paramount+ Effect Is Already Showing

The shift is not limited to major pay-per-view cards. The first UFC Fight Night under the Paramount+ banner is already seeing upgrades that reflect a more aggressive approach to card building.

Brazilian heavyweight Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida, a top-ranked contender, stepped in on short notice to face Rizvan Kuniev after a late withdrawal reshaped the matchup. That addition instantly boosted the profile of the event and demonstrated how the UFC is strengthening even its weekly programming under the new broadcast deal.

It sends a message that Paramount+ won’t just host the biggest nights. It will carry deeper, stronger cards across the entire schedule.

What Paramount+ Is Really Getting

This deal is not about replacing pay-per-view with streaming convenience. It is about redefining how the UFC presents itself to the world.

The most expensive event in company history will be staged at the White House.

The launch card features generational clashes and divisional crossroads.

Fight Nights are being reinforced with elite talent.

Paramount+ isn’t inheriting the UFC as it was. It is becoming the home of the UFC as it intends to be.

UFC 324 is the opening chapter. The White House event is the proof of ambition. And the Fight Night upgrades show the strategy is already in motion.

This isn’t just a new broadcast partner.

It’s a new scale of operation.

