Paramount+ just added a major “plus” for fans of mixed martial arts. Come Saturday, January 24, 2026, the streaming service will be the exclusive home of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events in the United States and Latin America. Now, instead of paying to watch each bout on pay-per-view television, UFC devotees can subscribe to Paramount+ to see every marquee numbered event and all Fight Nights.

The new arrangement comes after TKO Group Holdings, UFC’s parent company, announced a $7.7 billion deal with Paramount, a Skydance corporation, this August. That deal, which will run through 2033, “will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and provide an important catalyst for driving engagement and further subscriber growth for Paramount+,” according to a press release.

Fans will no longer need to use pay-per-view to watch UFC bouts. Starting January 24, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and all 30 of UFC’s 2026 Fight Night events on the streaming service, with no extra charge on top of their Paramount+ subscriptions, as the service explains. Plus, select marquee fights will be simulcast on CBS under the new deal.

Paramount+ offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential plan and an ad-free Premium plan. Starting January 15, the Essential plan will cost $9 per month or $90 per year, while the Essentials plan will cost $14 per month or $140 per year, per CNET. Those prices are more expensive than they were in 2025 but still represent a bargain for UFC fans, considering UFC’s pay-per-view model with ESPN cost viewers $79.99 per event last year, according to SB Nation.

What UFC events are coming up?

In a press release about the streaming deal, UFC hyped up its UFC 324 event, which will officially kick off the organization’s Paramount+ era on Saturday, January 2024. UFC 324 will be headlined by two marquee showdowns, one in which UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje faces Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett in an interim UFC lightweight title fight. In the other, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison fights UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who is returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2023.

As of December 18, Paramount+’s UFC 2026 schedule showed the following events (with a disclaimer that all fight cards, dates, and times are subject to change):

Saturday, January 24, 2026 — UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Early prelims: 5/4c

Prelims: 7/6c

Main card: 9/8c

Saturday, January 31, 2026 — UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW, Australia

Early prelims: 5/4c

Prelims: 7/6c

Main card: 9/8c

Saturday, February 7, 2026 — UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims: 6/5c

Main card: 9/8c

Saturday, February 21, 2026 — UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Prelims: 6/5c

Main card: 9/8c

Saturday, February 28, 2026 — UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Almabayev

Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

Prelims: 6/5c

Main card: 9/8c

Saturday, March 7, 2026 — UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Early prelims: TBA

Prelims: TBA

Main card: TBA

Saturday, March 14, 2026 — UFC Fight Night

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims: TBA

Main card: TBA

Saturday, March 21, 2026 — UFC Fight Night

The O2, London, England

Prelims: TBA

Main card: TBA

Saturday, March 28, 2026 — UFC Fight Night

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

Prelims: TBA

Main card: TBA

UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett, Streaming, Sunday, January 24, 9/8c, Paramount+

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.