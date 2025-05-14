United Energy Group (UEG), a global leader in renewable energy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alexandria Fertilizers Company (AlexFert), one of Egypt’s largest fertilizer producers, to develop a project to produce green ammonia from green hydrogen. Using renewable energy in the process, the project replaces traditional production methods based on fossil fuels with cleaner alternatives.

UEG will be responsible for setting up the green hydrogen production project near AlexFert’s current facilities in Alexandria.

“We are pleased to collaborate with AlexFert on this groundbreaking project. By combining our expertise in green hydrogen development with AlexFert’s established infrastructure, we aim to set new standards for sustainable energy production and significantly contribute to the transition toward a low-carbon future,” said Joe Xiaodong, Vice President and General Manager of Green Hydrogen at UEG.

This agreement strengthens Egypt’s role as an energy hub, aligning with decarbonization goals and moving toward a low-carbon industrial future.

Kamel Al-Sawi, President of United Energy Egypt, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with AlexFert on this initiative. This project aligns perfectly with our vision for leadership in sustainable energy solutions. By integrating green hydrogen into existing industrial frameworks, we are not only developing cleaner technologies but also strengthening Egypt’s position in the global energy transition, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.”

AlexFert, a subsidiary of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (EKH), is leading efforts to integrate clean energy solutions into the Egyptian industrial sector, starting with the production of ammonia using green hydrogen. The company operates three plants in Alexandria for producing ammonia, urea, and ammonium sulphate.

“We are proud to cooperate with UEG on this transformative project,” said Alaa El-Banna, CEO of AlexFert. “AlexFert has always been a reliable producer and exporter of nitrogen fertilizers, and this project enables us to lead the shift toward more sustainable production methods while maintaining our industrial strength and market presence,” he added.

For his part, John Rock, CEO of EKH, commented: “This partnership reflects EKH’s commitment to sustainable industrial innovation. As we expand our portfolio to include low-carbon and circular-design energy solutions, green ammonia remains an effective step.”

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK