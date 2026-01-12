Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise in May will be an official Guinness World Record attempt for the largest classic car parade.

The Route 66 Centennial celebration in Tulsa is scheduled for May 30th and is the day when this record breaking attempt will be put into motion.

Tulsa Regional Tourism said the classic car parade will be fun for locals and serve as a hook to get people traveling the Mother Road for the 100th anniversary a reason to spend a little more time and money in Tulsa.

“Maybe they’re on a road trip to explore Route 66, they get to Tulsa but then this gives them an opportunity to see ‘oh, I didn’t know Tulsa had all of this! I didn’t know about Gathering Place and the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie’ and all of the greatest attractions we have,” explained Jonathan Huskey, the Senior Director of Communications for Tulsa Regional Tourism. “It’s really a hook to allow people to come here, give them an opportunity to experience everything we have to offer and then that just benefits everyone.”

For the Route 66 Capital Cruise on Saturday, May 30th, classic cars will drive on Route 66—also called 11th Street at that point—starting near Expo Square and going downtown.

Residents should also mark their calendars for the Thursday and Friday before the cruise so they don’t miss the car show and tailgate being held at Expo Square.

