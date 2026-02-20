For the first time in a decade, the Tulsa Drillers are rolling out a brand-new alternate home jersey—one that leans hard into the neon glow and petroleum heritage that helped shape the city they call home. The Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers is using the 2026 season to debut its “Tulsa Connect” look, a uniform package that blends the mythology of Route 66 with the city’s deep oilfield roots.

It’s a visual love letter to Tulsa’s past—and a savvy piece of brand storytelling timed to coincide with the Route 66 Centennial.

Neon Meets the Diamond

At the center of the new look is a dark blue jersey featuring a flowing “Tulsa” script across the chest. The typeface intentionally mimics the classic neon signage that once lit up the Mother Road, with a bright blue outline designed to recreate that familiar nighttime glow.

The aesthetic choice is no accident. Tulsa has long been known as the Capital of the Mother Road, and the historic U.S. Route 66 runs for roughly 28 miles through the city. By channeling the visual language of vintage roadside neon, the Drillers are tapping into one of the most recognizable symbols of American road culture.

Oil Patch Roots on the Cap

While the jersey nods to roadside Americana, the cap grounds the uniform firmly in Oklahoma’s economic history. The primary logo features an oil derrick—a clear tribute to the industry that helped transform Tulsa into the “Oil Capital of the World” during the early 20th century.

It’s a fitting dual theme. Few American cities are as tightly defined by both petroleum and pavement as Tulsa, and the Drillers’ design team appears intent on honoring both legacies in one cohesive identity.

Centennial Patch Sparks Nostalgia

Perhaps the most eye-catching detail is the sleeve patch: a red-and-blue Route 66 shield accompanied by the words “Celebrating 100 Years.”

Purists may note that official U.S. Route shields are black and white. However, the Drillers intentionally chose the more colorful red-and-blue version that has become ubiquitous in souvenir culture and pop-culture depictions of the highway. While technically inaccurate from a highway-signage standpoint, the stylized version arguably carries more immediate nostalgic punch for fans and road-trip enthusiasts.

In branding terms, it’s a smart play—leaning into the version of Route 66 most people emotionally recognize rather than the one found in the federal manual.

First Alternate in a Decade

This marks the club’s first new alternate uniform in ten years, a gap that adds extra anticipation around the rollout. Minor League Baseball teams have increasingly used alternate identities to connect with regional history and culture, and Tulsa’s entry fits squarely within that trend.

The Drillers plan to wear the “Tulsa Connect” uniforms for select home games during the 2026 season, giving fans multiple chances to see the neon-inspired look under the lights.

Opening Day Ahead

Tulsa’s season begins April 2 when the Drillers host the San Antonio Missions in Texas League action. Expect the new threads to draw almost as much attention as the on-field product—especially among Route 66 historians, uniform collectors, and anyone with a soft spot for classic roadside Americana.

In a baseball landscape where alternate jerseys often feel generic, Tulsa’s new look stands out by doing something increasingly rare: telling a specific, place-driven story. From oil derricks to neon script, the Drillers aren’t just changing uniforms—they’re illuminating a century of Mother Road history, one game at a time.