The EPA under U.S. President Trump plans to end the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, halting emissions tracking from power plants, industrial facilities, oil refineries and other major polluters. The move could obscure 2.6 billion metric tons of emissions annually while saving businesses $2.4 billion in regulatory costs.

Ending the agency’s long-standing Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, which tracks pollution from some 8,000 sites, would make it harder for the public and policymakers to track greenhouse-gas emissions from large swaths of the economy. In all, polluters on the inventory reported some 2.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023.

The move to end the program, which was announced Friday and still needs to be finalized, comes as the agency moves to unwind scores of Biden-era environmental regulations.

“The Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program is nothing more than bureaucratic red tape that does nothing to improve air quality,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement. Ending the program would save businesses up to $2.4 billion in regulatory costs, said the agency.

For a limited time, plans start at $30 for your first year*. That's like $2.50/month for 12 months.

Don't miss out. This special offer ends 9/18/25.

ONE YEAR OF PARAMOUNT PLUS FOR ONLY $30

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK