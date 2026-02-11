The Trump administration’s bold push to revive Venezuela’s oil sector—centered on the massive Orinoco Belt reserves and state-owned PDVSA—is entering a critical phase, with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright heading to Caracas this week for high-level talks and field visits. The moves come amid a rapid rebound in production following Maduro’s capture in early January 2026, but also face scrutiny from Capitol Hill Democrats over transparency and long-term plans.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, estimated at around 300 billion barrels (about 17% of the global total), with the vast majority—roughly 80-86%—locked in the Orinoco Belt. This sprawling sedimentary basin in eastern Venezuela covers some 55,000 square kilometers along the Orinoco River, spanning states like Guárico, Anzoátegui, Monagas, and Delta Amacuro. The geology features shallow Miocene-age sandstone reservoirs filled with extra-heavy crude (typically 8–13 °API gravity), high-viscosity bitumen-like oil rich in asphaltenes, metals (vanadium, nickel), and sulfur—sour and thick due to ancient biodegradation.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s 2009 assessment pegged technically recoverable resources in the belt at 380–652 billion barrels (from over 1 trillion in place), though economic viability hinges on oil prices, technology, and massive investment. The belt is divided into four main blocks: Boyacá, Junín, Ayacucho, and Carabobo, with key joint-venture projects like Petropiar (Chevron-PDVSA), Petromonagas, and others driving output through horizontal drilling, steam injection, and multilateral wells.

Production from the Orinoco Belt has been the engine of Venezuela’s recent recovery. National crude output dipped to as low as 880,000 barrels per day (bpd) in early January due to a U.S.-enforced blockade that backed up storage and forced shut-ins. But PDVSA has reversed most cuts, ramping the Orinoco to slightly over 500,000 bpd (up more than 100,000 bpd from early January levels), pushing total Venezuelan production close to 1 million bpd. Projects like Petromonagas saw quick gains over recent weekends, aided by resumed diluent access—lighter hydrocarbons essential for blending the viscous extra-heavy crude (often 20–40% diluent ratio) to enable pipeline transport and export.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a hearing at the Capitol last year. He was back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to brief senators on Venezuela. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The Trump administration has asserted significant control over Venezuelan oil flows post-offensive, framing it as stabilizing the country while benefiting both U.S. and Venezuelan interests. Executive Order 14373 (January 9, 2026) established “Foreign Government Deposit Funds” in U.S.-controlled accounts for oil sale proceeds and diluent revenues. OFAC General Licenses have progressively eased restrictions:

GL 46 (January 29): Authorizes U.S. entities to handle lifting, export, sale, storage, marketing, transportation, and refining of Venezuelan crude, with contracts under U.S. law.

GL 47 (early February): Permits U.S.-origin diluent sales.

Recent licenses (February 10/11): Allow goods/services for oil/gas exploration/production, including rehab of existing equipment like drills and pipelines.

These steps aim to attract investment—Trump has called for $100 billion+ from U.S. firms—while limiting influence from China, Russia, and Iran. The focus includes upstream revival in the Orinoco, where infrastructure decay, diluent shortages, and past mismanagement have constrained potential.

Wright’s visit—landing in Caracas this week and extending through Friday—marks the highest-level U.S. energy engagement in Venezuela in nearly three decades. He plans meetings with acting President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodríguez, government officials, and executives from Chevron and Repsol. A tour of Petropiar in the Orinoco Belt is on the agenda to assess operations firsthand. Wright has described PDVSA as once “highly professional” 30 years ago but now hampered by decline, and he aims to “start the dialogue” on leadership improvements, management reforms, and attracting capital. He anticipates democratic elections in 18–24 months under interim governance.

Yet the strategy drew criticism during a classified Senate briefing on February 11. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) called it leaving “more questions than answers,” citing no clear details on Venezuelan elections or U.S. handling of oil revenue. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) expressed similar frustration, hoping for insight into ongoing U.S. involvement but feeling unsatisfied.

The Orinoco’s revival could reshape global markets if sustained—EIA suggests another 20%+ short-term rise with diluent and maintenance access—but hurdles remain: high extraction/upgrading costs, environmental risks in jungle terrain, legal uncertainties for investors, and the need for billions in repairs to wells, pipelines, and upgraders. Skeptics view the country as “uninvestable” without stable governance and protections. Still, with eased sanctions and Wright’s on-the-ground push, the belt’s vast potential is back in play, even as questions linger about transparency, revenue oversight, and the path to full democratic transition.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

