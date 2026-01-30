In a sharp escalation of U.S. policy toward Havana, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting his administration authority to levy tariffs on goods imported from any country that sells or supplies oil to Cuba — a move designed to squeeze the island’s last lifelines amid a deepening energy crisis.

The order, issued Thursday and described by the White House as part of a broader national security emergency, does not yet specify tariff rates or identify which nations will be targeted. But Trump and his senior advisers have made clear that the policy is intended to intensify economic pressure on the Cuban government, which the administration has labeled an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. interests.

“We’re taking steps,” Trump said in a brief public statement, “to ensure that forces hostile to America are not being subsidized or supported — and that includes cutting off Cuba’s access to oil.”

Cuba’s Energy Crisis Deepens

Cuba has been confronting widespread fuel shortages for months, with daily blackouts and rationing that have hit hospitals, factories and residential neighborhoods alike. Blackouts prompted by insufficient fuel imports have been a recurring problem since at least 2024, but the loss of key suppliers has intensified the strain.

Cuban officials and residents reacted to the news with alarm. In Havana, announcements of the U.S. tariff threat came amid rolling power cuts, prompting anger and anxiety among city residents who already contend with long lines for gasoline and basic services. An 89-year-old retiree described the situation as worse than the “Special Period” of the 1990s, when the collapse of Soviet support plunged Cuba into economic hardship.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the measure as “fascist, criminal and genocidal,” while Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called it “blackmail and coercion” aimed at forcing other nations to join the long-standing U.S. embargo.

Mexico and Venezuela in the Crosshairs

The United States move puts particular strain on Mexico, which has been one of Havana’s most significant oil partners in recent years. President Claudia Sheinbaum has attempted to strike a delicate diplomatic balance, expressing solidarity with Cuba’s people while seeking to avert what she described as a potential humanitarian crisis if Mexico halts fuel exports entirely.

Reuters reports that under U.S. pressure, Mexico has already reduced shipments, with the state-owned oil company Pemex temporarily pausing some deliveries. Sheinbaum has framed these changes as sovereign decisions unrelated to U.S. coercion, but she has also pledged to seek ways to continue humanitarian support.

Further complicating the picture, Venezuela — previously Cuba’s largest oil supplier — has sharply criticized the U.S. tariff threat as “punitive,” warning it could deepen hardship in Havana amid already severe energy shortfalls.

Global Reactions and Risks

International responses are emerging. China has criticized the U.S. threat as unwelcome interference in sovereign trade decisions, signaling potential pushback from Beijing if its trading partners face punitive tariffs for supplying Cuba.

Analysts caution that the novel use of tariff authority as a geopolitical tool marks a departure from traditional sanctions. They say it could reshape diplomatic calculations throughout Latin America and beyond, particularly for countries balancing ties with Washington against longstanding regional partnerships.

Human Impact on the Island

On the streets of Havana, marketplaces and bus lines tell a story of everyday hardship. Oil reserves are dwindling, and without secure import channels, experts warn that the island’s fuel stock — already fragile — may not last much longer. Residents, from street vendors to factory workers, foresee deeper economic pain should international suppliers pull back under threat of U.S. tariffs.

“This isn’t about politics here,” one Havana resident said. “It’s about living — about keeping the lights on, feeding our families. And that’s slipping away.”

