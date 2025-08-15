ExxonMobil is stepping back into Trinidad and Tobago’s offshore arena after a two-decade absence, signing a landmark production-sharing agreement that could open a new chapter for the Caribbean nation’s deepwater ambitions.

The deal grants the U.S. supermajor exclusive exploration rights to TTUD-1, a newly consolidated ultra-deepwater block that spans more than 2,700 square miles (around 7,000 km²) off the country’s east coast, in water depths beyond 6,500 feet (2,000 meters). This is the first time ExxonMobil has operated in Trinidad’s offshore since a series of unsuccessful wells in the early 2000s.

From Guyana’s Model to Trinidad’s Hopes

ExxonMobil’s decision to reenter Trinidad’s upstream market comes on the heels of its blockbuster success in Guyana, where the company transformed the Stabroek Block from frontier acreage to a 650,000 barrel-per-day production powerhouse in just five years. The Guyana play not only delivered prolific oil volumes but also reset expectations for how quickly deepwater projects can move from discovery to first oil.

Trinidad and Tobago’s government is openly hoping to replicate that trajectory. The Energy Ministry’s restructuring of seven deepwater blocks into TTUD-1 is aimed at streamlining project development, reducing administrative complexity, and attracting the type of long-term capital commitment a frontier play demands.

Early-Stage Plans and Big Numbers

ExxonMobil’s initial program calls for a 3-D seismic survey over 5,500 km² within the next 6–12 months, followed by drilling up to two exploration wells. Should commercial quantities of oil or gas be confirmed, the investment could balloon to $21.7 billion, according to Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal.

“This is an important moment for Trinidad and Tobago’s energy security,” said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the signing ceremony, adding that the government will enforce environmental oversight while pushing back against global calls to halt fossil fuel development. “We will develop our resources responsibly — and competitively.”

Geopolitics and Market Positioning

The agreement also fills a strategic vacuum left after a suspended gas development deal with Venezuela collapsed under U.S. sanctions. For Trinidad, ExxonMobil’s entry offers a new partner with deepwater expertise, global LNG market experience, and a track record of delivering high-profile offshore projects on accelerated timelines.

From an industry standpoint, TTUD-1’s ultra-deepwater location presents both a technical challenge and a potential strategic asset. If commercially viable reserves are found, the project could feed Trinidad’s LNG facilities and petrochemical sector for decades, reinforcing the country’s position as a Western Hemisphere LNG supplier.

The Road Ahead

Industry analysts caution that ultra-deepwater plays carry high geological and operational risks, particularly in underexplored basins. While ExxonMobil has the capital and capability to navigate those challenges, success is far from guaranteed. The Guyana comparison sets high expectations, but frontier exploration has a long history of humbling even the most experienced operators.

ExxonMobil’s return to Trinidad is more than just a corporate comeback — it’s a high-stakes gamble that intertwines national energy strategy, regional geopolitics, and the volatile economics of deepwater exploration. If the seismic data and drill bit confirm commercial reserves, TTUD-1 could anchor Trinidad’s oil and gas future well into mid-century. If not, it will serve as a costly reminder that the rewards of offshore frontier plays are never promised. For now, all eyes in the Caribbean energy sector are on the first seismic vessel to arrive.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

