TransAlta Corp. has signed a deal to buy Far North Power Corp. and its four natural gas-fired power plants in Ontario for $95 million.

The power utility is buying the assets from an affiliate of Hut 8 Corp. and Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd.

The plants are located in Iroquois Falls, Kingston, North Bay and Kapuskasing.

They will add 310 megawatts capacity to TransAlta’s portfolio to bring its total to 1,300 MW.

TransAlta says it will finance the transaction using cash on hand and its credit facilities.

The deal is expected to close by early in the first quarter of 2026.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

THANKSGIVING DAY GAME - Nov 27: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

DOUBLEHEADER - Nov 30 - Highlighted Game: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

UEFA Champions League

Big 10 College Football (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan)