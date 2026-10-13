TotalEnergies and its partners have taken final investment decision on the full-field expansion of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea. For an industry that lives and dies by FID announcements, this one carries real weight—both for Azerbaijan’s export ambitions and for the Southern Gas Corridor that feeds Europe.

The French major operates the project with 35%. SOCAR holds another 35%, and XRG (Abu Dhabi’s investment arm) has the remaining 30%. Absheron sits about 100 km southeast of Baku in 350–550 meters of water and holds an estimated 140 Bcm of recoverable gas.

Phase 1 has been online since 2023. A single well tied back to a shallow-water platform near SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facilities delivers roughly 1.5 Bcm per year of gas plus 12,000 barrels per day of condensate to Azerbaijan’s domestic market. It’s a long-plateau setup producing in the 36,000–39,000 boe/d range.

Phase 2 is the bigger move. Three additional deepwater wells will be tied back through a 140-km subsea multiphase line to a brand-new onshore central processing facility about 4 km southwest of BP’s Sangachal terminal—the same hub that feeds the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline. First production is targeted for 2029.