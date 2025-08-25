Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to take the stage at Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, where he’ll outline sweeping reforms intended to reshape the country’s oil and gas investment climate.

Since taking office, President Tinubu has aggressively pursued restructuring strategies across the sector. In May 2025, he issued an Executive Order on Oil & Gas Reforms aimed at enhancing agility and slashing upstream project costs by as much as 40%—through streamlined contracting, tax incentives, and softer local content compliance.

These reforms are already attracting significant capital: over the past year, Nigeria has secured more than $8 billion in deepwater oil and gas final investment decisions. Notably, ExxonMobil has committed $1.5 billion toward new field developments, while Shell is expanding its footprint in integrated gas—boosting its stake in OML 118, which includes the prolific Bonga field. Chevron is also scaling up operations at Agbami, one of the country's most promising deepwater assets.

Responding to Nigeria’s improved regulatory framework, Petrobras has expressed renewed interest in deepwater exploration—highlighting how policy clarity can drive investor confidence and offshore ambition.

Domestically, Tinubu’s administration is promoting local value creation via what’s known as the “Naira for Crude” initiative. Aimed at bolstering refining capacity and reducing foreign exchange reliance, this policy complements investments in upstream fabrication, engineering, and services.

The energy infrastructure expansion doesn’t stop there. The ramp-up of the 650,000 bpd Dangote refinery—Africa’s largest—is poised to begin nationwide distribution of petrol and diesel later this year, which could finally end Nigeria’s multibillion-dollar reliance on fuel imports. Combined with new petrochemical, storage, and pipeline projects, this marks a significant industrial leap.

As NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, remarked: “Nigeria under President Tinubu is showing the world how decisive policy reforms can directly translate into investor confidence and tangible project commitments.”

At AEW 2025, Tinubu’s address promises to be a pivotal moment for global energy stakeholders—offering insight into how Nigeria is balancing global competitiveness, energy autonomy, and inclusive industrial growth.

Why It Matters

From an industry perspective, Nigeria’s rapid-fire reforms signal a fundamental shift in how African energy producers can compete globally. By simplifying regulatory processes, enabling fiscal incentives, and prioritizing domestic industrialization, the government is positioning Nigeria not just as a supplier of hydrocarbons—but as a hub for regional energy development and security.

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

