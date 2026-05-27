Martha Hall Findlay was an architect of the Pathways carbon capture project. She championed it publicly. She believed in it.

Now, Findlay, prominent Canadian energy figure and one of the original architects of the Pathways Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project publicly recommended postponing the initiative.

Once a strong supporter who believed Canada needed to do its part amid perceived global consensus, the speaker now argues that the world has fundamentally changed, and Canada must adapt its priorities accordingly.

A Pragmatic Shift in Thinking

The speaker acknowledged the significant effort that went into developing the Pathways project, describing it as a major public-private partnership involving federal, provincial, and corporate funding. However, they emphasized that Canada should pause the project rather than cancel it outright.

Key reasons cited:

Minimal Global Impact : The Pathways project would reduce global emissions by just 0.02% while costing billions of dollars in taxpayer-backed credits and private capital.

Competing National Priorities : Canada faces urgent needs in national security, trade infrastructure (ports, rail, etc.), and a strained healthcare system. With limited fiscal room, spending billions on a net-cost project that buries carbon without generating revenue no longer makes sense.

Changed Global Reality: Events since the project’s proposal — including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East, and shifting U.S. policy — have shown that a strong global consensus on climate action no longer exists. Canada cannot solve the world’s climate challenges alone.

The speaker pushed back against the idea of Canada “leading” at the expense of its own economic health, calling it a form of “false arrogance” that ultimately hurts Canadian workers, communities, and energy competitiveness.

The Reality Facing Oil & Gas Producers

The discussion also highlighted practical challenges in the industry:

Capital is mobile. Companies can (and will) invest in jurisdictions like Venezuela or elsewhere where the investment climate is more favorable and regulatory burdens are lighter.

There is no meaningful green premium for oil and gas on the global market. The commodity is too fungible, and buyers prioritize affordability and reliability over carbon credentials.

The chicken-and-egg problem with pipelines remains critical: Producers need economically viable export pathways to justify increasing production, while pipeline developers need committed production volumes. Current policies risk stalling both.

The speaker noted that while producer companies (Cenovus, Suncor, Canadian Natural Resources, etc.) have returned capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, many within those organizations would prefer to reinvest in growth — if the economics and policy environment supported it.

A Call for Smart Collaboration

Importantly, the speaker was not anti-CCS or anti-collaboration. They stressed that the Pathways partnership model remains valuable and advocated for continued dialogue between producers, provinces, and the federal government to solve the viability issues. The goal: create conditions where increased Canadian production can reach global markets that desperately need reliable energy.

This approach aligns perfectly with The Crude Life philosophy — responsible resource development that strengthens Canada’s economy, supports workers, and fulfills our obligation to supply affordable, reliable energy to the world.

Bottom Line

This honest reassessment from someone deeply involved in the original project reflects growing realism in Canadian energy circles. Instead of chasing symbolic gestures that deliver negligible environmental benefit at enormous cost, Canada should focus on what it does best: responsibly developing its vast energy resources, building the infrastructure needed to get product to market, and making strategic decisions that enhance — rather than undermine — our national prosperity.

As global demand for oil and gas remains strong, the message is clear: Canada should play to its strengths as a secure, ethical energy supplier rather than burdening its industry with policies that drive investment away.

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