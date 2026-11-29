For two decades the Montney has been one of North America’s most talked-about natural gas plays—and one of its most under-realized. That is changing, and the window for Canada to convert geological fortune into lasting economic strength is open wider than it has been in years.

The numbers remain staggering. The formation stretches across 130,000 square kilometres of northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. Estimates of marketable gas run into the hundreds of trillions of cubic feet, yet only a small fraction has been produced. The rock is thick, the liquids are rich, and costs continue to fall as operators refine multi-layer horizontal drilling. In recent transactions, Montney locations have changed hands at a fraction of the price of comparable Permian inventory. Global capital has noticed.

Shell’s $19-billion acquisition of Arc Resources earlier this year was the clearest signal yet. Other consolidators followed. LNG Canada’s decision to advance Phase 2 doubles export capacity on the West Coast at a moment when Asian buyers are actively seeking reliable, non-Middle East supply. Data-centre developers eyeing Alberta power are looking for dedicated gas and pipeline redundancy. Condensate demand for oil-sands diluent remains steady. These are not theoretical future markets—they are active today.

An aerial view of a drilling operation in the Montney. (Seven Generations Energy)

Local AECO prices stay stubbornly low because takeaway and domestic demand have not kept pace with supply. That is the central challenge. Low prices punish producers and discourage the very investment needed to unlock the next wave of development. The solution is not to slow production; it is to build the infrastructure and markets that can absorb it. More LNG capacity, more domestic industrial load, and clearer pathways for condensate and liquids all help close the gap between what the Montney can deliver and what the market currently pays.

Canada has spent years debating the risks of energy development. The risks of inaction are now clearer. While the United States expanded Gulf Coast LNG at scale, Canada largely sat on the sidelines during the first export wave. Geopolitical disruptions and rising Asian demand have handed the country a second chance. The resource is still early in its development curve—“top of the first inning,” as one leading producer put it. The technology is proven. The global price signals are strong. The policy conversation in Ottawa and Victoria has shifted toward recognizing the economic value of these resources.

Seizing the moment requires more than rhetoric. It means predictable regulation, timely permitting for pipelines and export facilities, and a clear-eyed recognition that abundant, low-cost natural gas remains a competitive advantage in a world that still needs reliable energy. It also means treating the Montney as the long-term asset it is—supporting the communities, workers, and service companies that have kept the play alive through lean years.

The Montney will not stay cheap and underdeveloped forever. Capital is mobile, and competitors are not standing still. Canada has the resource, the technical expertise, and, for the first time in a while, a more receptive political climate. The opportunity is real. The time to act on it is now.

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