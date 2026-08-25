Every American taxpayer should pay attention to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s precarious state because it is a publicly funded national insurance policy that is rapidly losing its ability to pay out when needed—and the bill for fixing or replacing it will land on all of us.

The SPR is not some abstract government program. It was built with taxpayer dollars after the 1970s oil shocks, maintained with taxpayer dollars, and repeatedly drawn down with taxpayer dollars. Its roughly 293 million barrels of remaining crude sit inside aging salt caverns that the Department of Energy itself acknowledges cannot safely or legally be emptied much further without severe consequences.

Once inventories approach the statutory floor of 252.4 million barrels, the President loses the legal authority to order limited, routine releases to calm markets. Below that line, oil can only come out under a formal national-energy-emergency declaration. At the same time, the physical infrastructure—designed decades ago for far fewer cycles—can no longer support the high-volume emergency rates (historically up to 4-plus million barrels per day) without risking cavern collapse, equipment destruction, and permanent loss of storage capacity.

This matters to every taxpayer for three concrete reasons.

First, energy-price shocks hit household budgets and the broader economy hard. When global supply is disrupted—whether by conflict, sanctions, or a chokepoint like the Strait of Hormuz—the SPR is supposed to act as a rapid buffer.