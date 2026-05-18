Imagine you are the energy minister of a fictional country tasked with delivering two seemingly contradictory goals: guaranteeing reliable energy security for all citizens while slashing greenhouse gas emissions as rapidly as possible.

Your current energy system relies heavily on burning carbon-based fuels that release massive quantities of CO₂ and other gases. Then a delegation from an emerging clean energy sector arrives, offering technologies that emit no greenhouse gases during operation. It sounds ideal—until representatives from the established fossil fuel industry push back. They warn that these new sources are intermittent and require expensive grid upgrades and balancing technologies.

Instead, they propose a simpler fix: attach giant vacuum cleaners to smokestacks and factory exhausts, capture the CO₂, compress it, and store it underground permanently. Problem solved. Or so it seems—until you examine the small print.

This scenario, while simplified, mirrors the arguments fossil fuel lobbyists often present to policymakers and the public. The concept at the center is Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)—on paper, a straightforward way to keep burning fossil fuels while claiming climate progress. In practice, the details reveal significant limitations.

The Scale of the Challenge

According to the United Nations’ most recent Emissions Gap Report, human activities in 2023 released just over 57 billion metric tonnes of CO₂-equivalent greenhouse gases—an increase of 1.3% from the prior year. CO₂-equivalent aggregates different gases using Global Warming Potential (GWP) factors established by the IPCC, with CO₂ assigned a value of 1.

Focusing on energy-related CO₂ emissions (more relevant to CCS), the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported 37.4 billion metric tonnes in 2023. The IPCC’s middle-of-the-road pathway for limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels requires capturing and permanently storing approximately 8.7 billion tonnes of CO₂ per year.