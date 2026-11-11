Ozona CCS and Marubeni took final investment decision last month on the Pawnee Carbon Sequestration Project in Bee County, Texas. The plan is straightforward on paper: capture carbon dioxide from a StarTex Field Services natural gas treating facility, compress it, move it a short distance, and inject it into the existing O’Neal Gas Unit No. 4 well in the Sligo formation. First injection is targeted for early 2027. Capacity could eventually reach around 400,000 tonnes per year if more sources connect. Marubeni will handle commercialization of the carbon credits.

On its own, Pawnee is a modest midstream-style project—repurposing an existing well, leveraging an already-concentrated CO₂ stream from gas treating, and operating under the Class II regulatory path familiar to Texas operators. It is not a sprawling greenfield Class VI complex. It is the kind of practical, capital-disciplined move that fits the current environment.

It is also a clear example of a larger industry pattern that has taken shape over the past decade.

After the peak of the late-2010s climate activism cycle, the public narrative around oil and gas hardened. Continued production was increasingly framed as illegitimate rather than simply high-carbon. Companies that once debated the science or emphasized incremental efficiency found that stance politically expensive.