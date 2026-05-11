Haddie, a PhD student at Concordia University in Montreal, recently presented her dissertation proposal on the politics of oil and gas development in Africa’s emerging fossil fuel producers (EFFPs). Drawing on her personal background—having lived in Senegal for 16 years before moving back to North America in 2014—she is examining how political actors navigate the tensions between economic development and climate imperatives in countries newly entering the fossil fuel sector.

Research Goals and Contributions

Haddie aims to advance understanding of how political actors—including government officials, journalists, media outlets, and civil society organizations—discursively navigate economic development goals alongside climate mitigation pressures. Her work emphasizes the socially constructed nature of energy policy debates and seeks to reveal how language is used to justify choices, manage trade-offs, and shape public understanding in contexts of high uncertainty.

Key motivations include:

Persistent energy poverty: ~750 million people globally lack electricity access, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Climate justice: Countries with the least historical emissions are often most vulnerable.

The nuanced realities of fossil fuel development, which bring both potential benefits (growth, jobs, energy access) and significant risks (resource curse, stranded assets, environmental impacts).

Her central guiding question: If a country discovers fossil fuels today amid accelerating climate change, what would it do—and how would it justify that choice?

Core Research Questions

Discourses on energy choices: What narratives exist around fossil fuel development in these countries? Which actors produce them? Tensions and synergies: How do development and climate imperatives appear in these discourses—as opposing forces, complementary goals, or something in between? Relationships between discourses: Do they contest each other, reinforce dominant frames, or allow certain narratives to prevail?

Theoretical and Methodological Approach

Haddie is employing critical discourse analysis (specifically drawing on Norman Fairclough’s approach). This method views discourse as socially constitutive and focuses on power relations, ideologies, and how language promotes interests, justifies actions, or resists change. It is explicitly normative and oriented toward social action and justice.

She plans a mixed corpus:

Documentary sources (media articles, government statements, press releases, NGO reports).

Semi-structured interviews with government actors, media professionals, civil society representatives, and industry experts (used for both context and direct discourse analysis).

The study covers 2015–2027, spanning the Paris Agreement era through major global shocks (COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war, oil price fluctuations) and into Senegal’s early production phase.

Case Selection: Ghana and Senegal

These two West African nations were chosen for strong comparative value:

Both are currently producing oil and gas (Ghana since 2010/2014; Senegal started production in 2023/2024).

They offer accessible, data-rich environments with relatively free media, active civil society, and safer conditions for fieldwork (Level 2 travel advisories).

Among 13 African EFFPs (countries with 21st-century discoveries and production from 2010 onward), they stand out for feasibility.

The comparison allows exploration of differences across resources (oil vs. gas) and countries, as well as staggered production timelines.

Expected Dominant and Oppositional Frames

Drawing on existing literature (mostly Global North-focused), Haddie anticipates frames such as:

Necessitarian framing : Fossil fuels as indispensable to modern life.

Economic/security necessity : Essential for growth, revenue, jobs, and stability.

Techno-optimism: Reliance on carbon capture, offsets, or efficiency rather than rapid phase-outs.

She is particularly interested in nuances, local variations, and oppositional or alternative discourses in African contexts, where such analysis remains limited.

Limitations Acknowledged

Limited generalizability (only two relatively democratic, higher-access West African cases).

Language constraints: Primary analysis in English and French; local languages (e.g., Wolof) pose challenges, though AI translation tools were suggested during Q&A.

Rapidly changing geopolitics and economics may shift relevance.

Focus on elite/media sources rather than broader public discourse (e.g., radio).

Anticipated Contributions

Haddie hopes her work will:

Fill gaps in discursive energy politics literature, which heavily favors Europe, North America, and major renewable transition cases.

Highlight understudied actors like civil society organizations in the Global South.

Provide a foundation for research on “frontier” prospective producers.

Deepen insights into how emerging producers balance (or frame the balance between) development needs and global climate pressures.

Q&A Highlights

Clarification on choice of Fairclough’s critical discourse analysis: Chosen for its normative, justice-oriented stance and ability to make power relations and ideologies visible.

Suggestion to leverage AI translation tools for broader inclusion of local-language materials (e.g., Wolof) to strengthen the study and avoid over-reliance on elite sources.

Overall, the proposal presents a timely, grounded, and reflective study situated at the intersection of energy politics, development, and climate justice. It promises valuable empirical contributions from under-researched contexts while openly addressing methodological trade-offs. The research is still in the proposal stage, and feedback on design and scope was welcomed.

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