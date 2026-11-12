From Venezuela to Brazil to Argentina, international oil companies are entering a new era in which access to resources increasingly depends on government relationships, political agreements and national economic priorities. The free market isn’t disappearing. But the rules of engagement are changing.

The global oil industry may be entering a different kind of economic era, one where the biggest competitive advantage isn’t necessarily who has the best acreage, the most efficient drilling program or the lowest cost of production. Increasingly, it may be who has the right government relationship, the right political agreement and the ability to navigate an economic system directed by national interests.

A November 12 Bloomberg report that BP is in discussions to sell a stake in its major Brazilian oil discovery to Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, offers another example of this changing landscape.

The potential transaction is particularly interesting because it involves a major international oil company bringing a national oil company into the development of a significant offshore discovery. Rather than simply developing the resource independently or bringing in another private-sector partner, BP is negotiating with a company that is both a commercial energy producer and an instrument of Brazil’s national energy strategy.

The discovery, known as Bumerangue, is in Brazil’s Santos Basin. BP announced it in August 2025, describing it as its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years. The company has estimated approximately 8 billion barrels of liquids in place, including oil and condensate. That is an estimated resource in place, not a statement of recoverable reserves.