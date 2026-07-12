The announcement of the Liberty Bridge Pipeline — a proposed link from Guernsey, Wyoming, to Cushing, Oklahoma — represents more than just another midstream project. In partnership with the upstream segment from Hardisty, Alberta, it forms a practical, segmented revival of Keystone XL’s core objectives.

With initial capacity of 550,000 barrels per day and scalability to 1.3 million, this development could reshape regional dynamics, strengthen supply chains, and deliver measurable benefits across the energy value chain.

Strengthening the Region and Guernsey as an Energy Crossroads

Guernsey, Wyoming, already serves as a vital hub in the Rocky Mountains, handling flows to the Midwest and Gulf Coast. The Liberty Bridge project cements its status as arguably the most important crude hub in the region. Additional Canadian volumes arriving via the Alberta-to-Guernsey leg will likely necessitate expanded storage and blending capabilities, creating infrastructure investment and local economic activity.

For the broader region spanning Wyoming, Colorado, and Kansas, the pipeline follows existing corridors, minimizing new land disruption while routing southeast to Cushing. This approach reduces friction compared to past projects and positions the area as a more resilient node in North American crude logistics.

Supply Chain Resilience and Efficiency

The current North American crude supply chain faces bottlenecks, particularly for moving heavy Canadian oil sands volumes to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries optimized for them. Liberty Bridge addresses this by creating dedicated takeaway capacity from the Guernsey hub southward.

By connecting Canadian production directly to Cushing — a critical pricing and distribution point with Gulf Coast access — the project improves flow, reduces reliance on less efficient rail or truck transport, and enhances overall system flexibility. This helps alleviate constraints at other hubs and supports better batching of different crude grades, benefiting the entire midstream network.

Opportunities for Operators