Over the past few years, the global mobility conversation has been framed as a one-way street: internal combustion out, batteries in. But a series of recent developments across automakers, policymakers, technology firms, and consumers suggests the road ahead looks far more like a roundabout than a straight line.

From Porsche’s product planning to EU policy shifts, hydrogen engine investments, and fresh consumer data, the message is becoming harder to ignore: internal combustion isn’t disappearing — it’s being renegotiated.

Porsche Pumps the Brakes on an EV-Only Future

One of the clearest signals came from Porsche, where reporting indicates the next generation of the 718 Cayman and Boxster may retain gasoline engines after all — or at least be engineered to accommodate them.

That’s notable because the current 718 lineup was widely expected to mark the end of the gas-powered era, with a fully electric replacement waiting in the wings. Instead, Porsche appears to be hedging — preserving flexibility for internal combustion alongside electrification.

This isn’t nostalgia driving the decision; it’s demand. Mid-engine sports cars occupy a narrow but loyal enthusiast niche where weight, balance, sound, and mechanical feedback still matter. Porsche’s pivot reflects a growing industry reality: forcing electrification into every segment, regardless of use case or buyer expectations, comes with risk.

Hydrogen ICE: Old Architecture, New Fuel

While Porsche keeps gasoline alive at the performance end of the market, another path forward is emerging in heavy-duty and commercial applications.

Johnson Matthey has opened a new hydrogen internal combustion engine (H₂ICE) testing center in Gothenburg, Sweden — a facility capable of evaluating engines up to 600 kW (roughly 800 horsepower).

The idea isn’t radical reinvention. It’s adaptation.

Hydrogen ICE uses familiar engine designs but swaps fossil fuels for hydrogen, aiming to eliminate tailpipe carbon emissions while retaining the durability, serviceability, and torque profiles that fleets already understand. For sectors where battery weight, charging time, or duty cycles remain obstacles — long-haul trucking, off-road equipment, industrial power — hydrogen ICE offers a transitional option that doesn’t require starting from scratch.

It’s a reminder that decarbonization doesn’t have to mean demolition.

Europe Softens Its 2035 Gas-Engine Ban

Policy is beginning to reflect that same pragmatism.

The European Union has moved to soften its planned 2035 ban on new gasoline and diesel vehicles, shifting toward a 90% CO₂-reduction target rather than a hard prohibition. That change leaves room for hybrids, e-fuels, and alternative combustion technologies to remain viable beyond the original deadline.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the shift, calling it a more technology-neutral approach — one that better aligns climate goals with industrial competitiveness and consumer realities.

For Europe’s auto sector, already under pressure from high energy costs and aggressive EV competition from China, flexibility isn’t a retreat from climate policy. It’s a recognition that mandates don’t manufacture adoption — markets do.

Consumers Are Voting With Their Wallets

Perhaps the most telling data point comes not from boardrooms or parliaments, but from buyers themselves.

According to the 2025 EY Mobility Consumer Index, roughly half of global car buyers now plan to purchase an ICE vehicle for their next car — a sharp rebound from 2024. EV interest declined across nearly every major region, including Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

The reasons are consistent:

High upfront costs

Charging infrastructure gaps

Range anxiety

Policy uncertainty

And growing skepticism about one-size-fits-all solutions

This doesn’t mean EVs are failing. It means the transition is out of sync with consumer timelines, especially for households without garages, reliable charging access, or discretionary income to absorb higher costs.

The Bigger Picture

Taken together, these stories point to the same conclusion:

The internal combustion engine isn’t being “saved.”

It’s being re-positioned.

Gasoline engines persist where performance and affordability matter.

Hydrogen ICE emerges where batteries struggle.

Policy loosens where mandates overshot reality.

And consumers — quietly, steadily — adjust their behavior accordingly.

For years, the debate was framed as ICE versus EV. What’s unfolding instead is a portfolio approach — multiple technologies, fuels, and timelines coexisting based on function, geography, and economics.

In other words: the future of mobility isn’t binary.

It’s blended.

And the people who understand energy systems know that’s usually how real transitions happen.

