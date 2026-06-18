In the span of just a few weeks, WTI crude has shed roughly one-third of its value, sliding from peaks near $114–$120 per barrel amid the height of U.S.-Iran hostilities to current levels hovering in the mid-$70s. The catalyst? A U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement that has reopened the Strait of Hormuz, unwinding the massive war-risk premium that had gripped markets earlier this year.

This rapid plunge marks one of the sharper corrections in recent memory, driven not by structural oversupply alone but by the swift removal of a major geopolitical disruption. For an industry that had braced for prolonged tightness, the relief is palpable — yet it brings its own set of challenges.

Immediate Impacts of the Drop

The price collapse is already rippling through the economy and energy sector: