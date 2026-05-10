The National Historic Vehicle Register has recognized 37 automobiles of exceptional cultural and historical significance. In its concluding installment, the series highlights the final ten vehicles on the current list, each carrying a remarkable story that reflects innovation, Hollywood glamour, motorsport rebellion, and moments that shaped American culture.

The journey begins in 1967 with the very first Chevrolet Camaro. Identified by a VIN ending in 001, this was the inaugural production example of Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang. Hand-assembled in secrecy at the Norwood, Ohio pilot plant, the car was equipped with a 230-cubic-inch inline-six engine, three-speed manual transmission, and minimal options.

Built primarily as a promotional vehicle, it toured the show circuit before being sold through GM’s employee Motorpool. After years of ordinary daily driving and even drag racing by unaware owners, the Camaro received a meticulous, no-expense-spared restoration by the Lawson family in 2014. It now appears regularly at events, recognized as the car that launched America’s enduring love affair with the pony car.

That same year, custom car builders Larry and Mike Alexander, with design help from Harry Bentley Bradley, transformed a Dodge A100 pickup into the radical Diora. Debuting at the 1967 Detroit Autoama, it captured the prestigious Riddler Award. Chrysler leased the lime-green show car for promotional duties, and its fame grew when Mattel immortalized it as a Hot Wheels toy and AMT released a popular model kit. The Diora stands today as one of the most iconic American custom vehicles of the era.

In 1968, a Highland Green Ford Mustang fastback earned cinematic immortality in the film Bullitt. The “hero car” used for close-up scenes with Steve McQueen starred in one of the greatest car chases ever filmed — a ten-minute, high-speed pursuit through San Francisco streets, performed largely without special effects. After production, the car became a family daily driver for the Kieran family in New Jersey, accumulating 46,000 miles as their primary transportation. Steve McQueen later tried unsuccessfully to repurchase it. Preserved for decades and given a sympathetic restoration, the Bullitt Mustang sold at Mecum Kissimmee in 2020 for a record $3.74 million.

The space race left its mark on the register with a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette from the Apollo 12 mission. As part of GM’s special $1-per-year lease program for NASA astronauts, astronauts Alan Bean, Pete Conrad, and Dick Gordon each received matching Riverside Gold Corvettes with custom black wings designed with artist Alex Tremulis. Only Bean’s car survives and remains carefully preserved by collector Danny Reed, who also owns two Corvettes from Apollo 15.

Detroit street racing lore is embodied by the 1970 Dodge Challenger known as the Black Ghost. Vietnam veteran Godfrey Qualls special-ordered the 426 Hemi-powered car with nearly every available performance option. Painted black with white graphics, it earned its name by appearing unpredictably on Detroit streets at night, dominating races before disappearing. Qualls, a Detroit police motorcycle officer by day, kept his identity as the Black Ghost secret for years. The largely original Challenger, with just 45,000 miles, was preserved by his family and sold at Mecum Indianapolis in 2023 for $1,725,000.

Art and engineering converged in the 1979 BMW M1 Art Car painted by Andy Warhol. As the fourth entry in BMW’s renowned Art Car program, Warhol famously applied 13 pounds of paint to the mid-engine supercar in under 30 minutes. The M1 itself was a groundbreaking machine with a 500-horsepower inline-six, advanced composite construction, and sophisticated suspension — a car many credit with helping inspire the supercar era of the 1980s.

Hollywood connections continue with the 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400S featured in the 1981 comedy Cannonball Run. The wild V12 supercar, complete with its distinctive front wing, became a symbol of 1980s exotic car aspiration after its starring role alongside Burt Reynolds and an all-star cast.

No vehicle on the list carries more pop-culture weight than the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future. One of the three screen-used cars — restored with working time circuits and flux capacitor — now resides on permanent loan at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The stainless-steel gullwing icon remains one of the most recognizable movie cars ever created.

Practical innovation earned its place with the 1984 Plymouth Voyager. As the first modern front-wheel-drive minivan, the Voyager (along with its siblings) created an entirely new vehicle category. Developed by Lee Iacocca and Hal Sperlich, it sold over 210,000 units in its debut year and eventually surpassed 13 million sales, forcing every manufacturer to develop competitors.

Finally, a replica brought movie magic to life in 1985. The Modena Spyder California — a fiberglass-bodied Ferrari 250 GT California replica powered by a Ford 302 — starred as the prized Ferrari in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Damaged during the famous valet jump scene, the car was later restored to its film appearance and remains a beloved cultural artifact.

These ten vehicles, alongside the 27 that preceded them on the National Historic Vehicle Register, represent far more than transportation. They embody moments of engineering ambition, cultural rebellion, Hollywood fantasy, and everyday life that together tell the story of America’s deep and enduring relationship with the automobile.

This Channel is to feature cars/trucks of all makes and models - they just have to have an interesting, emotional, quirky, or just plain cool story.



👉🏻 Whether you enjoy classic cars, concourse restorations, commercial & professional vehicles, customs, drag cars, exotics, historic, hot rods, legendary autos, modern, modified, muscle cars, nostalgia, orphan makes, performance cars, project, race cars, restored vehicles, street rods, traditional or trucks, we know that all vehicles have a unique and interesting story to tell!



Nearly each week, we’ll debut a new feature car that has a fascinating and compelling story to tell, or we’ll feature the history of a particular car, make, style, etc. We have been known to throw in a car show or something else as a surprise as well!



➡️ So, if you are interested in more from If This Car Could Talk, don’t forget to subscribe and click the Bell Button to never miss a Video! 🛎

Links

Follow us on Facebook facebook.com/ifthiscarcouldtalk

Follow us on Instagram instagram.com/ifthiscarcouldtalk

START LIVING THE CRUDE LIFE TODAY!!!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life - Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.