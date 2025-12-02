There are weeks when the energy headlines feel scattered — a licensing round in West Africa, a convenience-store acquisition in the Midwest, a midstream mega-deal in the Permian. But when you put them together, a pattern emerges: the global energy economy isn’t shrinking, retreating, or fading.

It’s expanding, adapting, consolidating, and powering more of the world’s daily life than ever before.

This week’s developments offer a reminder that while narratives fluctuate, demand curves don’t lie. From pipelines beneath Virginia to gathering systems in the Permian to fuel pumps in Iowa — people still need energy. Companies still invest in it. Nations still rely on it.

And the world still runs on it.

Nigeria’s 50-Block Licensing Round: A Country Betting on the Future

Nigeria announced one of its largest upstream invitations in years:

50 new oil and gas blocks — spanning onshore, shallow water, frontier acreage, and deepwater.

The goal is straightforward:

Bring in $10 billion of new investment. Unlock 2 billion barrels. Potentially add 400,000 barrels per day over the next decade.

This isn’t a country “transitioning away” from hydrocarbons — this is a country doubling down on them to grow its economy, fund its government, stabilize power grids, and create jobs.

And here’s the global truth behind it:

If developing nations don’t access affordable, abundant energy, they don’t develop at all.

The energy conversation often forgets that part.

Targa Resources Makes a $1.25 Billion Bet on the Permian

Meanwhile in the United States, the midstream world continues to consolidate as Targa Resources acquires Stakeholder Midstream for $1.25 billion.

Why does this matter?

Because it’s a direct acknowledgment of what’s happening in the Permian Basin:

production is still rising, associated gas still needs to be gathered, sour gas must be treated safely, and carbon-capture incentives under 45Q are reshaping midstream economics.

Targa gains:

480 miles of pipelines

180 MMcf/d of processing + treating capacity

Long-term, fee-based contracts

Carbon-capture infrastructure already in action

This is not a sunset industry.

This is a strategic growth industry.

Every time a company puts over a billion dollars on the table for midstream assets, it signals confidence — not just in their balance sheet, but in the future volumes that will fill those pipes.

Brew Oil Expands in the Midwest: Because People Still Need Gasoline, Coffee, and Convenience

On the retail side, Brew Oil acquired 14 stores from Danlee Corp. in Iowa, bringing the company close to 50 locations statewide.

This looks small compared to Nigeria and the Permian.

But it’s actually one of the clearest indicators of real-world demand.

Why? Because convenience stores aren’t portfolio theory — they’re customer behavior.

People stop for fuel.

People stop for coffee.

People stop for groceries, snacks, windshield washer fluid, and a quick restroom break.

If electrification were replacing liquid fuels at scale, these deals would be slowing — not accelerating.

Instead, fuel-retail operators are:

Buying real estate

Expanding service areas

Reinvesting in local communities

Locking in regional dominance

That tells us something very simple:

The American road economy is alive and well. And it still drinks gasoline.

Energy Reality Check: The World Still Wants More Energy, Not Less

Three stories.

Three regions.

Three sectors of the energy chain.

Upstream → Midstream → Downstream

And all of them — simultaneously — are expanding.

This week proves what those on the ground already know:

Developing nations need hydrocarbons to grow.

U.S. shale basins continue to produce at world-class levels.

Pipelines and processing plants remain essential.

Retail demand for gasoline isn’t disappearing.

Investment is flowing into energy assets, not away from them.

The global narrative may cycle through buzzwords, but the global economy still runs on electrons, molecules, steel pipes, diesel engines, liquid fuels, and the infrastructure that keeps everything moving.

Why This Matters for the Next Decade

As policymakers debate climate frameworks, as activists debate energy identity, and as markets wrestle with cycles, one simple truth keeps resurfacing:

The world cannot function without affordable, reliable energy — and most of that energy still comes from oil and gas.

Nigeria knows this.

Targa knows this.

Brew Oil knows this.

And anyone who has driven 500 miles across the United States knows this too.

The transition isn’t a light switch.

It’s a long, uneven road.

And hydrocarbons remain the backbone of the world’s energy metabolism.

The Crude Life has covered these realities for more than a decade — and weeks like this remind us why.

Energy powers economies.

Energy powers lives.

Energy powers possibility.

And as we saw from Africa to Iowa to the Permian Basin — energy is still powering the world.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

