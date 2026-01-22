At the Midland Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 State of Oil and Gas luncheon, one theme came through with unusual clarity: the energy conversation is no longer about transition or retreat. It is about expansion, efficiency, and responsibility in a world that is rapidly increasing its appetite for power. As business leaders, energy executives, policymakers, and industry professionals gathered in the heart of the Permian Basin, the tone was not defensive. It was forward-looking. Confident. Strategic.

The Permian Basin, once again, was framed not simply as a producing region, but as the backbone of American energy security. Evan Thomas, President and CEO of the Midland Chamber of Commerce, set the tone early. His message was rooted in community economics, not ideology.

“Anything that helps support the oil and gas community. Their strength is our strength. Everybody is directly or indirectly related to energy.”

That is not rhetoric. It is math. Energy employment, energy tax base, and energy infrastructure continue to shape everything from schools to hospitals to roads across the region.

Mike Sommers, President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, took the room further into the national and global picture. He described the Permian as the “heart and soul” of American oil and gas production and reinforced its role in maintaining energy security and energy dominance.

In practical terms, the Permian now produces roughly half of U.S. oil output. That concentration alone makes it one of the most strategically important energy regions on the planet.

But the luncheon was not about celebrating past production. It was about preparing for what Sommers called the “demand decade.”

And that phrase changes everything.

According to Sommers, the next ten years will require approximately 50% more energy than today. The driver is not population growth or traditional industrial expansion. It is digital infrastructure: artificial intelligence, data centers, cloud computing, and electrification layers that now sit underneath nearly every modern economic activity. Energy is no longer just fueling engines and heating homes. It is powering algorithms, storage facilities, servers, automation, and entire digital economies.

In other words, energy demand is no longer cyclical. It is structural.

That reality shifts how oil and gas must be understood. The industry is not competing with technology; it is enabling it.

Another important observation from the event came during a panel discussion that highlighted how much resource remains untapped. One participant stated that the industry currently recovers only about 15% of the oil in place beneath the Permian. That is a staggering number when placed in context. It reframes the basin not as a mature region, but as an evolving one. The production potential is not nearly exhausted; it is constrained primarily by technology, economics, and access.

This is where artificial intelligence enters the conversation in a very different way than most public discussions frame it.

Sommers described AI not as an abstract innovation, but as the next transformational leap in resource development. “I really believe that AI is the next fracking revolution. If we’re able to find that resource, target that resource and get more of the resource out of the ground, we’re going to have a successful future.”

That comparison matters. Hydraulic fracturing did not create oil and gas resources; it unlocked them. AI is being positioned in the same role: not replacing geology or engineering, but accelerating precision, reducing uncertainty, and increasing recovery efficiency. In energy terms, AI is not about replacing people. It is about sharpening tools.

The geopolitical discussion at the luncheon reinforced another truth that often gets overlooked in domestic energy debates: global supply stability still matters. Venezuela was specifically mentioned, not as a short-term opportunity, but as a long-term uncertainty. Sommers stated that meaningful production recovery in Venezuela is likely still a decade away and would require billions of dollars in investment. Most American oil and gas companies left the country in 2007, and rebuilding that ecosystem would be as much political as it is technical.

That matters for the Permian because uncertainty elsewhere increases the strategic value of stability here. When global producers face political, financial, or infrastructure challenges, reliable basins become anchors for energy markets. The Permian is one of the few regions capable of providing that kind of stability at scale.

What the Midland luncheon revealed is that oil and gas leadership is now thinking in decades, not quarters. The conversation is no longer just about drilling efficiency or commodity prices. It is about how energy supports national security, digital infrastructure, and long-term economic growth.

The Chamber of Commerce’s role in hosting the event underscores another often-missed point: energy is not an isolated industry. It is a community system. When the oil and gas sector is strong, Midland is strong. When Midland is strong, the region becomes more resilient to national volatility. That is economic development in its most practical form.

This was not a conference about defending oil and gas. It was a conference about defining its next chapter.

The message was clear:

The Permian Basin is not just producing energy.

It is producing stability.

It is producing infrastructure for the digital age.

And it is preparing to meet a level of demand the world has never experienced before.

The demand decade is not coming.

It has already begun.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 324 on January 24 and UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 324

Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Main Card: 9PM ET



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 324 & 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK