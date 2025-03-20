ROUND TWO

East Region

(1) Duke vs. (9) Baylor

The Duke University main campus has one of the largest utility networks in the southeastern United States. The University manages heating, cooling, and electricity infrastructure for over 20 million square feet of buildings on Duke’s main campus in Durham, North Carolina. The University’s annual energy use is almost evenly split between electricity and natural gas and was over 2.3 million MMBTU in 2018. Depending on the utility system, Duke University uses the equivalent energy and water of 10,000-40,000 typical residential homes.

Baylor County, Texas, has significant oil and gas activity, ranking #500 in the nation for oil and gas production (BOE) and having 847 wells drilled this year. There are 18 active producers and 38 approved permits in the county.

Winner: Duke in a crude upset

(5) Oregon vs. (4) Arizona

Oregon relies on imported refined fuels and has limited natural gas production, primarily from the Mist field in the northwest; the state has no crude oil reserves and its only crude oil refinery closed in 2008.

Arizona's petroleum consumption is primarily driven by the transportation sector, which accounted for 86% of petroleum use in 2022.

Winner: Arizona

(6) BYU vs. (3) Wisconsin

BYU (Brigham Young University) has research and academic programs related to oil and gas, including studies on natural gas conversion to liquid alcohol and the broader oil and gas industry, as well as a college of engineering that offers petroleum engineering courses.

The Wisconsin Energy Institute at the University of Wisconsin–Madison serves as a hub for energy research and education. They offer various academic programs for students interested in energy studies. The institute collaborates on projects like sustainable water technology for the oil and gas industry.

Winner: BYU

(7) St. Mary’s vs. (2) Alabama

There are four schools at Saint Mary's: the School of Liberal Arts, the School of Science, the School of Economics and Business Administration, and the Kalmanovitz School of Education. Saint Mary's College is a liberal arts institution, and the majority of undergraduate students are in the School of Liberal Arts.

The University of Alabama offers an Energy Research Program focusing on hydrocarbon sources to meet energy demands. Alabama ranks among the top 17 oil and top 16 natural gas producers in the U.S., with significant resources found across multiple counties.

Winner: Alabama

Midwest Region

(1) Houston vs. (9) Gonzaga

The University of Houston (UH) is renowned for its strong focus on petroleum engineering, addressing both conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. UH offers comprehensive programs covering upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

Gonzaga University offers courses such as LAW 4902 - Oil & Gas, which covers the legal framework and property interests related to oil and gas.

Winner: Houston

(12) McNeese State vs. (4) Purdue

McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has become a hub for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) education and research, offering an undergraduate certificate in LNG business and developing an LNG Center of Excellence, aiming to support the growing industry in Southwest Louisiana

EOR at Purdue refers to Enhanced Oil Recovery research at Purdue University, focusing on interdisciplinary approaches combining analytical chemistry, materials science, and reservoir engineering. The EOR Laboratory engages in various projects spanning geology, chemistry, engineering, and biology. This research aims to develop impactful solutions for the energy sector, particularly in optimizing recovery techniques from oil reservoirs.

Winner: Purdue invests in a crude EOR future and pulls off the win over the energy jewel of Lake Charles, Louisiana and the Gulf of America.

(6) Indiana vs. (3) Kentucky

Indiana University (IU) has a strong presence in energy and climate studies, offering various degree programs and research focusing on oil, gas, and broader energy issues, including energy justice and sustainable practices.

The state of Kentucky hosts active oil and gas companies involved in exploration and production, contributing to the state's energy sector. In 2023, Kentucky's industrial sector consumed record volumes of natural gas, accounting for 41% of the state's total natural gas use, with the electric power sector making up 35%. The state has 22 underground natural gas storage facilities that can hold nearly 222 billion cubic feet of gas.

Winner: Kentucky

(10) Utah State (7) UCLA vs. (2) Tennessee

Los Angeles County, and California as a whole, have a significant oil and gas industry, with Los Angeles County supporting 112,941 jobs, $9.6 billion in labor income, $79 billion in total output, and $32 billion in gross regional product.

In 2013, the University of Tennessee proposed allowing hydraulic fracturing (fracking) on its land for natural gas extraction, with the revenue intended to fund research on the environmental impacts of the process, a proposal that faced criticism from environmental groups. The University of Tennessee owns land in the Cumberland Forest, some of which has been leased for oil and gas industry activities, reflecting broader debates on environmental and economic impacts.

Winner: Tennessee

South Region

(1) Auburn vs. (8) Louisville (9) Creighton

Auburn University has a strong focus on energy and environmental research, including biofuel development, gasification technologies, and waste stream utilization, with a mobile biomass gasification unit for education and outreach.

Creighton University announced it plans to phase out all investments in fossil fuels from its $587 million endowment within the next 10 years and target new investments in sustainable energy.

Winner: Auburn

(5) Michigan vs. (4) Texas Tech

The University of Michigan (U-M) is actively shifting its natural resources investments towards renewable energy and away from fossil fuels, including discontinuing direct investments in companies that are the largest contributors to greenhouse gases and funds focused on oil reserves or extraction.

Texas Tech University is now home to the first on-campus drilling rig thanks in part to donations and contributions from university alumni. The mission of the full-scale, fully operational modern drilling rig is to serve as an educational tool for undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in the university’s petroleum engineering program.

Winner: Texas Tech

(6) Ole Miss vs. (3) Iowa State

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) has programs and research interests related to oil and gas, including chemical engineering, oil and gas law, and energy research focusing on enhanced oil and gas recovery and alternative energy sources.

Iowa is the only non-crude oil-producing state among the top 10 states in total energy consumption per capita.

Winner: Ole Miss

(10) New Mexico vs. (2) Michigan State

University of New Mexico (UNM) offers courses like "Oil and Gas" as part of its law curriculum, focusing on legal aspects related to the industry.

MSU's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources provides resources for landowners on negotiating oil and natural gas leases.

Winner: Michigan State University

West Region

(1) Florida vs. (9) Oklahoma (8) UConn

UConn is partnering with the federal government and other institutions to establish the Northeast as a leader in clean energy technology. UConn is increasing the number of charging stations for electric vehicles and is reviewing bids for construction of solar canopies.

Florida universities, particularly the University of Florida (UF) and Florida State University (FSU), offer programs and research focused on oil and gas, including law, engineering, and renewable energy, with a focus on energy systems and workforce development.

Winner: Florida in a tough decision involving the courts and regulations.

(12) Colorado State vs. (4) Maryland

Colorado activists are currently attempting to ban new oil and gas drilling in Colorado after 2030. In 2021, the oil and gas sector supported over 303,000 jobs, accounting for 7.7% of Colorado’s total employment. The sector is also considered a ‘primary’ employer in our state, which means that for every direct oil and gas job, an additional 1.2 jobs are generated elsewhere in the economy, demonstrating a multiplier effect that benefits a wide range of sectors.

The first exploration well in Maryland was drilled in 1888 in the Cumberland Narrows. Maryland has low per capita petroleum consumption, with transportation being the largest consumer, and the state relies heavily on imported natural gas and nuclear power for electricity generation.

Winner: Maryland

(6) Missouri (11) Drake University vs. (3) Texas Tech

Drake is located in Iowa, which has no crude oil or natural gas reserves or production. Iowa leads the nation in ethanol production, boasting 42 ethanol plants capable of producing over 4.1 billion gallons annually, representing roughly 30% of U.S. ethanol production and trillions in government subsidies.

Texas Tech University's Whitacre College of Engineering is ranked #9 in Petroleum Engineering by U.S. News & World Report.

Winner: Texas Tech

(7) Kansas (10) Arkansas vs. (2) St. John’s

The University of Arkansas has a strong presence in oil and gas research and education, with programs like the Margaret Woodward Molleston Oil and Gas Award, the Arkansas Natural Resources Law Institute, and connections to the Oil & Gas Commission.

St. John’s is coached by Rick Pitino, who allegedly colored his hair upon accepting the job at St. John’s. Representing Petroleum Products and their supply chain is St. John’s and Rick Pitino.

Winner: St. John’s by a hair once again.

Round Three results coming soon.

East region game schedule, tip times

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (Raleigh, Friday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS)

Duke is located in North Carolina, which has seen more than 125 exploratory oil and natural gas wells drilled in the state since 1925. Mount St. Mary’s is located in Maryland which has a ban on fracking. Winner: Duke in a blowout

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Baylor (Raleigh, Friday, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Baylor is located in Waco, Texas, a state full of energy opportunities, while Mississippi State hails from the 14th producing oil and gas state and has a statewide oil and gas council. Winner: Baylor in a slobberknocker

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty (Seattle, Friday, 10:10 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Oregon universities, particularly Oregon State University (OSU) and the University of Oregon (UO), conduct research and have programs related to oil and gas, including studies on the impacts of oil and gas drilling, natural gas exports, and energy systems, while also exploring alternative energy solutions. Virginia, the state home to Liberty University has been involved in oil and natural gas production since 1898. Winner: Oregon in an electrified contest.

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron (Seattle, Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Arizona's oil and gas extraction spans various geological formations, including inert gases such as Helium. Arizona's largest producing oil field is actually the Permian Basin, contributing to Arizona's crude oil production. The University of Akron, particularly its College of Engineering and Polymer Science, has a strong focus on energy technology and related fields, with research areas including oil and gas extraction, clean coal fuel cells, and nickel-zinc batteries. Winner: Arizona and the Power of the Permian.

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU (Denver, Thursday, 4:05 p.m. ET, TNT)

BYU is located in Provo, Utah, which is a significant oil and gas producer, particularly in the Rocky Mountain region, with the Uinta Basin and Paradox Basin being key areas for oil drilling and production. The state's five refineries in the Salt Lake City area process nearly 207,000 barrels of crude oil daily. VCU offers a diverse range of academic programs and has a strong emphasis on medicine, community engagement and urban education. Winner: BYU

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana (Denver, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Wisconsin has no oil or gas production, reserves, or storage facilities, relying instead on natural gas transported via pipelines from other states, primarily for electricity generation and heating. Wisconsin has a significant network of pipelines for transporting natural gas, with 4,536 miles of gas pipelines, 1,181 miles of crude oil pipelines, and 238 miles of NGL pipelines. Montana is rich in both fossil fuels and renewable resources and is a net supplier of energy to the rest of the nation. One-fourth of the nation's estimated recoverable coal reserves are in Montana, and the northern and eastern areas of the state contain deposits of crude oil and natural gas. Winner: Wisconsin’s teamwork pipes in a victory over an energized Montana.

No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt (Cleveland, Friday, 3:15 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Saint Mary's College of California is a private Catholic college in Moraga, California. The School of Law at St. Mary's supports students interested in oil, gas, and energy resources through organizations like the Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Law Society, aiming to educate law students in this sector. Vanderbilt was founded in 1873, it was named in honor of shipping and railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt, who provided the school its initial $1 million endowment in the hopes that his gift and the greater work of the university would help to heal the sectional wounds inflicted by the American Civil War often referred to as a "Southern Ivy" due to its high academic standards and selectivity. Winner: Saint Mary’s

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris (Cleveland, Friday, 12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Alabama is among the top 17 producers of oil and among the top 16 producers of natural gas in the United States. Representing Pittsburgh PA and the Marcellus, Robert Morris University (RMU) offers a course called "GEOL4022 - Conven Energy: Fossil Fuels" that reviews the three major fossil fuels: coal, oil, and natural gas, and also has courses related to oil and gas development and energy fund and sustainability. Winner: Alabama in a tough decision.

Midwest region game schedule, tip times

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville (Wichita, Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, TBS)

Houston is the energy capital of the United States, if not world. SIU Edwardsville is located in Illinois. Illinois has a Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) aiming for a 100% clean energy future by 2050, including phasing out fossil fuels in electricity generation, with specific deadlines for coal, oil, and natural gas-fired power plants. Winner: Houston

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia, (Wichita, Thursday, 4:35 p.m. ET, TBS)

Gonzaga University (GU) is a private Jesuit university in Spokane, Washington. Washington state has the fifth highest oil refining capacity of any state. As of 2018, there are 5 refineries in Washington state with a joint capacity of 637,700 b/d. They are, in order of greatest b/d capacity, Cherry Point refinery, Puget Sound refinery, Marathon Anacortes refinery, Ferndale refinery and U.S. Oil refinery. Georgia has limited domestic oil and gas resources, relying heavily on imports for its energy needs. It has no crude oil production or natural gas reserves, and exploration for conventional fossil fuels stopped in the 1970s. Winner: Gonzaga

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese (Providence, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Clemson University is located in South Carolina. South Carolina does not have any crude oil reserves or natural gas production, meaning there are no oil or gas wells operating within the state, however, Most petroleum products enter South Carolina through the Port of Charleston or via pipelines, including the Colonial Pipeline and the PPL Pipeline. McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was founded in 1939 as Lake Charles Junior College and has established a strong presence in the oil and gas industry, particularly focusing on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), with initiatives like the LNG Center of Excellence and an undergraduate certificate program. Winner: McNeese State University

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point (Providence, Thursday, 12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Purdue University offers a Gas and Petroleum concentration that prepares students in fundamental concepts related to the conversion of light hydrocarbons from shale resources to chemicals and transportation fuels. High Point University is a private university in High Point, North Carolina. High Point U doesn't have a specific oil and gas program or department, it does offer a Master of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management. Winner: Purdue

No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Xavier (Milwaukee, Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

Illinois is a complicated energy state. On one hand, there are approximately 23,402 oil and gas production wells, 6,535 Class II injection wells, and 1,078 gas storage wells in Illinois. On the other hand, it’s Illinois politics, which is eroding away from energy security and freedom to state-controlled power. Xavier is a private Jesuit university in Cincinnati, Ohio and is the sixth-oldest Catholic and fourth-oldest Jesuit university in the United States. Ohio has a significant history in oil and gas production, having extracted over 1 billion barrels of oil and 9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Xavier knocked off energy-power-house Texas in the First Four games. Winner: Indiana stops Xavier’s energized run

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy (Milwaukee, Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

In 2016, Kentucky had 16,074 producing natural gas wells and produced over 3 million barrels of oil from 12,425 oil wells. Ninety-eight percent of the state’s natural gas production comes from eastern Kentucky counties while Henderson, Union, Lee and Leslie counties are the centers of oil production for Kentucky. Over the past fourteen years (2002-2016) Pike, Floyd, Knott and Letcher counties have each produced over 100 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas. Over the same period six Kentucky counties – Henderson, Union, Lee, Leslie, Perry and Letcher –each produced over 1 million barrels of oil. Troy University established the Confucius Institute at Troy University in 2007, this is a public institution affiliated with the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China, funded and arranged in part by Hanban, which is itself affiliated with the Chinese government, and the stated aim of which is to promote the Chinese language and culture, support local Chinese teaching, and facilitate cultural exchanges. Winner: The bluegrass of Kentucky mows over Troy U.

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State (Lexington, Thursday, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT)

UCLA is located in Los Angeles, California, a state with difficult oil and gas regulations. Furthermore, UCLA has been tracking the “emissions from sports” and pointing the finger at the oil and gas industry. Utah accounts for about 16% of the crude oil produced in the Rocky Mountain region. Winner: Utah State

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Wofford (Lexington, Thursday, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT)

Tennessee sees most of their oil wells located in the Appalachian Basin in the northeastern part of the state. Wofford College is a private liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Winner: Tennessee

South region game schedule, tip times

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama State (Lexington, Thursday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS)

Auburn University offers specialized training programs like Oil Refinery Operations, preparing students for careers in the oil and gas industry. Alabama State University (ASU) offers programs related to energy, including natural gas plant operations through its continuing education division. Winner: Auburn in a close contest.

No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton (Lexington, Thursday, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

The University of Louisville's J.B. Speed School of Engineering offers various programs relevant to the oil and gas industry - including degrees in Chemical Engineering, which includes coursework aimed at large-scale production and industrial applications. Creighton University has committed to fully divest from fossil fuels within the next decade and is an EPA Energy Star Partner. Winner: Louisville

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego (Denver, Thursday, 10 p.m. ET, TBS)

Michigan has produced about 1.3 billion barrels of oil and 5.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas over the past 75 years. UC San Diego (UCSD) is actively pursuing decarbonization efforts, including a study to reduce Scope 1 emissions from energy systems by transitioning away from fossil fuels and exploring opportunities for a flexible, resilient, and secure energy distribution system. Winner: Michigan

No. 4 Texas A&M vs No. 13 Yale (Denver, Thursday, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS)

Texas A&M University is a leader in petroleum and energy education, offering top-ranked programs in petroleum engineering and energy law. Yale University has taken steps to address climate change by adopting fossil fuel investment principles, encouraging sustainable practices in fossil fuel producers, and committing to achieving zero actual carbon emissions by 2050 and net zero by 2035. Winner: Texas A&M

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 North Carolina (Milwaukee, Friday, 4:05 p.m. ET, TNT)

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) has a strong presence in oil and gas research and education, particularly through its Chemical Engineering department and the Mississippi Mineral Resource Institute (MMRI), focusing on energy exploration, production, and environmental analysis. UNC offers an MBA Energy Concentration, which covers various aspects of the energy sector, including oil and gas. They also conduct studies on the health impacts of oil and gas activities, such as flaring. Winner: Ole Miss

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb (Milwaukee, Friday, 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Iowa State University (ISU) has a strong focus on biofuels and renewable energy research, including partnerships with companies like Chevron Renewable Energy Group and ExxonMobil, and is actively involved in developing technologies for sustainable energy and materials. Lipscomb University beats to it’s own drum, in fact their website advertises their establishment as “a leading Christian university in Nashville where anything is possible”. In 2017, ExxonMobil Production Company president Neil W. Duffin flew into Nashville from Houston to help Lipscomb University officially dedicate its new Fields Engineering Center. Winner: Iowa State in a controversial finish involving regulations from the officials.

No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico (Cleveland, Friday, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS)

Marquette University has updated its endowment investment policy to prohibit direct investments in public securities that explore or extract fossil fuels, including oil and gas. The decision followed a 2021 student referendum that called for the university to divest from fossil fuels within five years, with 87% of voters supporting the move. In 2023, New Mexico reached a record production of approximately 1.8 million barrels per day, making up around 14% of U.S. crude oil production. Winner: New Mexico

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant (Cleveland, Friday, 10 p.m. ET, TBS)

Michigan's oil and gas state income reached over $50 billion. Bryant University is a private university located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, founded in 1863. It offers a transformative education with a focus on business, liberal arts, and the sciences. Bryant University's sustainability program aligns with its Vision 2030 Strategic Plan, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. Winner: Michigan State

West region game schedule, tip times

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (Raleigh, Friday, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT)

Florida is the third-largest energy-consuming state. Florida has several oil and gas wells with permits available through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Norfolk State University (NSU) is focused on energy and sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint through energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy integration, and shifting away from fossil fuels, with goals to achieve net-zero energy for future buildings and improve campus resiliency. Winner: Florida

No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (Raleigh, Friday, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT)

UConn operates a state-owned fuel station that supplies gas and diesel to university vehicles.. UConn’s Central Utility Plant uses natural gas for energy generation, with fuel oil as a backup. The Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering at Oklahoma University is ranked among the top for petroleum education and the state is consistently in the top energy producing state. Winner: Oklahoma

No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State (Seattle, Friday, 2 p.m. ET, TBS)

Memphis offers natural gas and refinery operations courses online as well as geophysics. Colorado State University is heavily involved in research and development related to oil and gas, particularly focusing on reducing methane emissions through projects like the Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center (METEC) and the CARE project, receiving significant federal funding for these efforts. Winner: Colorado State

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon (Seattle, Friday, 4:35 p.m. ET, TBS)

The University of Maryland (UMD) has a strong focus on energy sustainability and clean energy technologies, including efforts to transition to a fossil fuel-free energy system by 2035, with initiatives like the NextGen Energy Program and the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute (MEII). Grand Canyon University (GCU) offers various engineering programs, including those related to technology and STEM fields, but it does not offer specific programs focused on oil and gas engineering or petroleum geology. Winner: Maryland

No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake (Wichita, Thursday, 7:35 p.m. ET, TruTV)

From 2018 - 2020, Missouri's oil production averaged approximately 6,750 barrels per month with production occurring in the northwest near the border with Kansas and Nebraska, as well as in the east near St. Louis. Drake University is a private university in Des Moines. Iowa is not involved in crude oil or gas extraction, and there are no significant oil or gas activities. However, Iowa is a major producer of biofuels, including ethanol, with an annual production capacity of 4.7 billion gallons, and it has significant energy consumption from sources like wind, coal, and natural gas. Petroleum plays a minimal role in the state's energy mix, accounting for only about 0.2% of its energy usage. Winner: Missouri

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington (Wichita, Thursday, 10:10 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Texas Tech University is a public research university in Lubbock, Texas and offers a comprehensive program in oil and gas education, with a focus on both research and practical experience. Texas Tech's Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering provides students with hands-on training in oilfield equipment design and operation. The program covers exploration, extraction, production, and management of oil and natural gas resources. UNC Wilmington (UNCW) offers programs and resources related to oil and gas, including a GIS, Remote Sensing, and UAS minor, and a Geology B.S. that can lead to careers in the oil and gas industry, along with an online oil refinery operations training course. Winner: Texas Tech

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas (Providence, Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kansas ranks as the 11th largest oil producing state and 14th largest natural gas producing state. Over 2,200 licensed oil/gas operators produced nearly 28 million barrels of oil and 143 billion cubic feet of natural gas in Kansas in 2023. Arkansas's oil and gas industry plays a small but notable role in the US energy landscape, with the state accounting for about 0.1% of the nation's total crude oil output and 1% of marketed natural gas production. Winner: Kansas in an overtime thriller.

No. 2 St. John's vs. No. 15 Omaha (Providence, Thursday, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

St. John's University is a private Catholic university located in Queens, New York City, founded in 1870 by the Congregation of the Mission. Red Storm coach Rick Pitino used petroleum products for success by changing his hair color after taking the reins at St. John's. The University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) offers a Geology major, which touches on important topics like energy resources, including oil and gas. Winner: St. John’s by a hair.

