The Crude Life Vault: Zia Engineering Highlights Cutting-Edge Environmental Controls at Meridian’s Davis Refinery

In a vault episode of The Crude Life, host Jason Spiess sat down with Edward Martinez of Zia Engineering and Environmental Consultants to discuss the evolving role of environmental consulting in the energy sector and the groundbreaking features of the proposed Davis Refinery by Meridian Energy Group.

Zia Engineering and Environmental Consultants, headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, celebrated 17 years in business in March 2016. The firm provides comprehensive civil engineering and environmental consulting services to municipalities, private industry, state and federal agencies, and organizations such as Homeland Security. Their environmental work spans permitting and compliance, archaeological and biological clearances, environmental impact statements (EIS), environmental assessments (EA), remediation, and brownfields projects.

Environmental Services Across the Energy Lifecycle

Martinez explained that Zia has a long history supporting the energy markets, including oil and gas, electrical, and coal sectors. Their involvement ranges from initial feasibility and siting studies for pipelines, refineries, and tank facilities to full environmental clearances under NEPA.

Once projects move forward, Zia handles air quality permitting, stormwater management, wastewater treatment, and re-injection well permits. During operations, the firm supports ongoing compliance, site safety, spill response, and remediation. They also assist with decommissioning and site closure. On the engineering side, Zia contributes to roadway infrastructure, water and wastewater systems, and pond designs.

The Davis Refinery: A Modern Benchmark

The conversation then turned to Meridian Energy Group’s Davis Refinery — the first greenfield refinery built in the United States in 25 years. Martinez used a Chevrolet truck analogy to illustrate the technological leap: while both old and new trucks have engines, modern vehicles feature vastly improved technology, efficiency, and controls. The same holds true for today’s refinery designs compared to facilities built in the 1940s–1960s.

Key environmental advancements highlighted for the Davis Refinery include:

Aggressive Emissions Controls : The facility incorporates controls on virtually everything, often with redundant systems. Projected emissions are a fraction of those permitted at many existing refineries.

Fugitive Emissions Management : One of the largest emission sources at older refineries — leaks from piping, gaskets, and valves — is being aggressively addressed through a built-in (not retrofitted) leak detection and control program. This includes optical technology and automated leak detection systems.

Tank and System Design : Many areas will use negative pressure systems to achieve minimal to zero emissions.

Minimal Flaring : Flares will operate only during true system upsets, estimated at just a couple hundred hours per year versus nearly continuous operation at older facilities.

Overall Performance: The refinery is designed to be the most controlled facility of its size in the U.S., with emissions low enough to qualify as a synthetic minor source under air permitting.

Martinez noted that Meridian has been highly supportive of implementing the most aggressive controls possible, aiming to be “the greenest facility out there.”

Setting New Industry Standards

Spiess and Martinez discussed how the Davis Refinery could establish new regulatory precedents. Once a facility demonstrates achievable control levels, regulators can reference it when reviewing future projects. While retrofitting older facilities presents different challenges, new builds like Davis are positioned to raise the bar significantly.

Martinez expressed optimism that the project demonstrates what’s possible and could encourage more similar refineries in the U.S., helping maximize domestic resource profitability. He also noted positive momentum in moving recent exploration projects into production.

Edward Martinez closed by emphasizing Zia’s excitement about projects like the Davis Refinery and their role in helping the industry adopt advanced environmental practices while supporting responsible development.

Interview conducted January 2016. Edward Martinez, Zia Engineering and Environmental Consultants. Hosted by Jason Spiess, The Crude Life.

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