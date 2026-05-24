The Crude Life Vault: Zachary Ellis on Navigating the COVID Outbreak

In times of economic uncertainty, whether driven by global events, market volatility, or industry downturns, small businesses often find themselves on the front lines.

During an episode of The Crude Life, host Jason interviewed Zachary Ellis to discuss the real-world challenges facing small business owners — particularly those in the oil and gas, trucking, and energy services sectors — and the solutions available through alternative financing.

The conversation highlighted a critical truth: when cash flow stops, the ripple effects hit fast and hard.

The Human Impact of Economic Shocks

Ellis and the host opened by addressing the immediate pain felt by small businesses during periods of shutdowns, social distancing, and reduced activity. Servers in restaurants, small event promoters tied to March Madness or WrestleMania, and service providers in the energy space were among those feeling the pinch.

“These are salt of the earth people that are running a business to support their family, to put their kids through college, to put food on their table,” Ellis emphasized.

Many of these businesses operate on thin margins. In the trucking and oilfield services sector — including sand hauling, water hauling, crude hauling, and frack support — revenue can disappear overnight when activity slows. Larger corporations with deep pockets may weather storms more easily, but small operators with $1 million to $10 million in annual revenue often face existential threats.

Traditional Banks vs. Independent Equipment Lenders

A major focus of the discussion was the limitations of traditional bank financing during downturns. Banks operate under strict guidelines, credit score requirements (often 600+), and lengthy approval processes that can take two to four weeks.

Ellis, who works as an independent equipment lender, offered a compelling alternative. His team at the time specialized in equipment financing for upstream, midstream, and transportation companies. They finance everything from trucks and trailers to frack pumps, construction equipment for well pads, and more.

Key advantages highlighted:

Speed : Deals under $500,000 can often close in 1–3 days.

Flexibility : Decisions are based more on knowing the customer, time in business (ideally 1+ years), cash flow potential, and character than rigid credit scores.

Relationship-Driven: Ellis meets customers in person, whether in the Barnett Shale, Permian Basin, or Oklahoma, building genuine understanding of their operations and plans.

“We’re not based off of a credit score as a bank will be,” Ellis explained. “The biggest thing for us is we want to know our customer… Is that guy a Type A personality? Is he going to go out [and] know what to do in a downturn?”

Refinancing, Factoring, and Cash Flow Solutions

With many operators carrying existing debt, refinancing has become a vital tool. Ellis noted that restructuring current obligations can provide breathing room during low-price or low-activity periods.

Another powerful option discussed was factoring — selling invoices for immediate cash rather than waiting 30, 60, or 90 days for payment.

“Factoring is essentially buying an invoice and we will pay you up front,” Ellis said. Advances can reach 95–99%, with a small fee. He strongly encouraged businesses to set up factoring proactively before invoices age out.

The company also supports startups selectively, though most activity centers on established operators seeking loans, leases, refinances, or additional working capital.

Advice for Business Owners in Challenging Times

Ellis urged small business owners to remain calm and proactive. He shared that he had prepared for volatility and views itself as “a solution to a problem,” not a means to an end.

Key recommendations:

Diversify your financing sources (don’t rely solely on one bank).

Reach out early — even if you’re unsure whether you qualify.

Focus on long-term plans and demonstrate how you’ll adapt and repay.

Support other local small businesses whenever possible.

Ellis personally recommended the Aledo Diner near Fort Worth, Texas, as a small business worth supporting.

As the energy industry continues to face cycles of boom and bust, conversations like this one serve as a reminder: resilient operators who seek creative financing solutions and maintain strong relationships are best positioned to not only survive but thrive.

Interview from 2020.

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