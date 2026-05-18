The Crude Life Vault: Truckers Against Trafficking Brings Anti-Trafficking Training Williston Basin Conference

As the Williston Basin Conference drew industry leaders, CEOs, and dignitaries for its premier day, Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) representative Ashley Smith highlighted the organization’s efforts to equip oil and gas workers with tools to identify and combat human trafficking as part of everyday operations.

Smith joined The Crude Life at the conference to discuss the nonprofit’s mission. TAT educates, equips, empowers, and mobilizes members of the trucking, bus, and energy industries to recognize and respond to human trafficking indicators in their professional environments.

The organization provides free training resources that companies can integrate into safety meetings, orientations, or learning management systems. These programs focus on practical awareness rather than sensationalized depictions often seen in media.

Key Indicators and Response Protocols

According to Smith, one of the most critical facts is that in the United States, any individual under the age of 18 involved in commercial sex is automatically considered a victim of human trafficking and requires services. Training emphasizes looking beyond stereotypes.

Primary red flags include:

Evidence of pimp control — Someone else monitoring the individual, dropping them off, or picking them up, restricting their movements.

Inability to provide basic information — Individuals who cannot clearly state where they are or how they arrived, suggesting they were transported by others.

Signs of vulnerability — Indications of malnutrition, injury, fearfulness, or clothing inappropriate for the environment (e.g., insufficient attire in North Dakota’s cold climate).

Dynamic between individuals — Mismatched pairings where one person appears overly watchful or the other fearful.

TAT stresses safety first: observers should never insert themselves into a potential situation. Instead, they are encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888 or local law enforcement/911 if it appears to be an emergency. The hotline connects victims to local services and trained investigators.

Scale of the Issue and Industry Relevance

Globally, human trafficking affects over 40 million victims and generates an estimated $150 billion annually as a criminal enterprise — second only to drug trafficking and ahead of arms trafficking. While often associated with international borders in public discourse, Smith noted that it is significantly a domestic issue in the U.S., driven by traffickers who identify and groom vulnerable individuals through online channels, targeting those facing food insecurity, abusive situations, or low self-confidence.

Energy communities, with their influx of workers, temporary housing, and economic activity, can become targets. Traffickers operate like businesses, seeking locations with concentrations of men who have disposable income and time away from home — whether at oil field sites, man camps, conferences, or events.

Oil and gas operators have shown meaningful support for TAT’s initiatives. Companies recognize that training not only aids community safety but also equips employees with awareness that extends to their families, particularly regarding online risks to children. The ripple effect helps normalize conversations about prevention in non-alarmist workplace settings.

Broader Industry Engagement

Smith drew comparisons to TAT’s work at major trucking events like the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville and the Great American Trucking Show in Dallas. Those large-scale gatherings draw thousands and have seen growing engagement from attendees. Similar opportunities exist within energy conferences like the Williston Basin event to reach decision-makers and field personnel alike.

The organization approaches operators by framing the issue around shared values: protecting the safety and well-being of the communities where they live and work. TAT assists with both training implementation and policy development to help companies address the challenge effectively.

For more information or to implement training, visit truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

As the energy industry continues to drive economic growth in regions like the Bakken, partnerships like this underscore a commitment to addressing broader societal issues alongside operational priorities. Awareness remains the first and most powerful step in disrupting trafficking networks.

Interview and feature from 2021.

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