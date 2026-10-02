The Crude Life Vault: The Weekly Word Tackles Water Wars in Energy Development

In the arid American West, water is not merely a resource—it is the foundation upon which nearly every other form of economic activity depends. That reality took center stage in a recent discussion hosted by Jason Spiess, with co-host Stephen Heins and guest Greg Walcher, President of the Natural Resources Group, a consulting firm specializing in energy, water, public lands, forestry, and wildlife.

Walcher, a fifth-generation Coloradan with decades of experience in natural resource policy, framed the conversation around a blunt truth: in the West, water is both the most valuable and the scarcest of natural resources. Quoting the late House Interior Committee Chairman Wayne Aspinall, he noted that “when you touch water, you touch everything.”

The numbers illustrate why. Roughly 90 percent of Earth’s water is too salty for human use. Another 5 percent is locked in ice and 3 percent in clouds, leaving only about 2 percent available for plants, animals, and people. Of that tiny fraction, the vast majority resides in major river systems far from the arid states west of the Mississippi. In places such as Colorado, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and New Mexico, the resource is statistically almost invisible.

Compounding the scarcity is timing and geography. In most Western states, about 80 percent of annual water arrives as snow in a four- or five-month window. Colorado alone supplies water claimed by 14 other states and roughly 100 million people. Storage capacity across Western basins remains inadequate.

And in many states, the water falls far from where people live—80 percent of Colorado’s population sits on the Front Range while 80 percent of its water falls west of the Continental Divide. Similar mismatches exist across the region. The practical result, Walcher argued, is straightforward: without the ability to store water from wet periods for use in dry ones, large-scale human settlement and economic activity become impossible.

Energy Development and the Balancing Act

Energy production, particularly oil and gas in basins such as the Bakken, collides directly with this reality. Speculation has suggested water needs in the Bakken could run many times higher than earlier estimates. Local communities that depend on the same limited supplies for drinking water and municipal use also rely on energy jobs and economic activity.

Walcher’s long involvement in these issues has convinced him that the traditional Western doctrine of prior appropriation—first in time, first in right—remains the most workable way to allocate a finite resource. Leaving the decision to pure majority vote, he suggested, would likely freeze development because urban and municipal demands would dominate agricultural and industrial uses.

The same tension appears in debates over federal versus state control. States such as North Dakota and Texas, with largely private mineral ownership, have seen robust energy development. States with heavy federal land ownership face slower progress, not for lack of resources but because of layered bureaucracy.

Walcher warned that extending similar federal control over water—through expansive interpretations of the Clean Water Act’s “Waters of the United States” rule—poses an existential risk to Western water users. Under the Obama-era rule, the definition of navigable waters expanded dramatically, raising fears among farmers, landowners, and energy producers that even stock ponds and prairie potholes could fall under federal jurisdiction. The Trump administration withdrew that rule and shifted interpretation, though litigation continues and enforcement remains a live concern.

Bureaucracy, Leadership, and Public Understanding

A recurring theme was the ease with which projects can be delayed or killed. Environmental reviews, impact statements, and litigation can stretch timelines into years or decades. Walcher described “analysis paralysis” in federal agencies and observed that activist groups have become highly effective at stopping development by invoking water or habitat concerns—sometimes as proxies for broader opposition to energy production itself.

Leadership, he argued, requires willingness to discuss the real trade-offs openly rather than allowing emotional narratives to dominate. Water districts across the West, he noted, have largely stopped proposing major new storage projects after decades of political difficulty, relying instead on conservation and exchanges. Those tools matter, but they cannot fully substitute for storage.

Education gaps compound the problem. Walcher recalled that previous generations routinely learned how water moves from river to reservoir to pipe. Today, many students understand the water cycle yet have no concept of the infrastructure required to deliver water to a faucet.

Without that knowledge, future voters are more likely to view dams primarily through recreational or environmental lenses rather than as essential infrastructure for survival and prosperity in an arid region.

Technology, Local Control, and Optimism

Despite the constraints, Walcher remains an optimist. Technological progress—already transforming energy extraction—can also expand water supplies through desalination and other methods. The limiting factor is not the physical resource so much as regulatory overreach and public pressure that treats water use and energy development as inherently suspect.

Local decision-making, he contended, is superior because officials must live with the consequences and answer to neighbors. Federal officials in distant capitals, by contrast, often lack both the knowledge and the accountability.

The conversation closed on related themes of property rights, eminent domain, and the broader moral case for productive enterprise. Walcher emphasized that capitalism’s strength lies in rewarding the creation of value that others willingly purchase. Environmental advocacy that offers only opposition without workable alternatives, he said, is ultimately “intellectually bankrupt.”

Energy development, properly managed, creates multigenerational opportunity for families and communities—something easily lost when policy prioritizes process over substance or distant ideology over local reality.

In the West, nearly every major policy debate eventually returns to water. Scarcity makes careful stewardship non-negotiable. Storage, clear legal systems rooted in prior appropriation, technological innovation, and leadership willing to speak plainly about trade-offs remain essential if energy development and community prosperity are to coexist with limited water supplies.

As the three made made clear, the alternative is continued conflict, delayed progress, and decisions made by those least affected by the outcomes.

Interview was from 2018 as part of The Weekly Word on The Crude Life Media Network.