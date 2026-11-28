On a bright day in March 2022, the ribbon was ready to be cut at DistributionNOW’s new warehouse in Odessa. The facility marked more than a company expansion. It signaled the continued retooling of the Permian Basin’s service sector into a regional distribution powerhouse supporting operations across West Texas and into New Mexico.

Jason Spiess, host of The Crude Life, stood with Odessa Mayor Javier Hoven for a live conversation ahead of the formal ceremony. The mayor had presented Jason with a bobblehead in his likeness on a previous visit during the Permian Basin International Oil Show.

This time Jason returned the gesture with a distinctive gift: a sealed sample of Bakken crude, pumped straight from the ground, given to him years earlier by nine-time world arm-wrestling champion Alan Bowne. The amber-green liquid, unrefined and still carrying the character of the formation, served as a small reminder of the shared energy culture that links the Bakken and the Permian.

A Facility Built for the Service Sector

Mayor Hoven described the warehouse as a strategic shift. Older industrial space was being converted into a regional distribution center — what he called a “nursing center” for the current wave of activity extending into New Mexico. The goal was clear: support mid-sized and smaller service companies with fittings, equipment, and logistics so they could scale without bearing the full cost of large inventories themselves.

“This is exactly what we’ve been talking about on City Council,” Hoven said. “We’re not just taking minerals out of the ground. We support the service industry. This is a unique way we’re helping these companies bring service people into the area.”

The conversation quickly turned to the longer-term outlook for the basin. Jason recalled a conversation years earlier with an industry analyst who projected that roughly 70 percent of U.S. drilling activity over the next two to three decades would come from the Permian. The numbers, Hoven agreed, continued to point in that direction. The question was whether local infrastructure and policy would keep pace.

Infrastructure: Roads, Water, Fiber, and Housing

Hoven outlined a series of investments already underway or in final planning. The city had financed two major long-term projects on the north and south sides, bringing one in $15 million under budget. Discussions were advancing on more than $100 million in capital improvements that would extend fiber throughout the city limits at a modest monthly cost to residents. Water supply remained a priority, with plans to expand treatment capacity and address sewer infrastructure as growth accelerated. Road and bridge work, including an overpass on a major corridor, was moving forward after years of planning.

Housing was expanding rapidly — roughly 2,000 new homes were in various stages — bringing the familiar growing pains of schools, services, and utilities. “We are growing, and going through growing pains is always going to happen,” Hoven said. “City Council and city government are ready and prepared for this time.”

The mayor was candid about challenges. Broadband deployment faced obstacles with existing utility infrastructure. Water and wastewater systems required careful, multi-year planning. Yet the uptick in sales-tax revenue and the demonstrated ability to complete projects under budget gave the city confidence.

Beyond Oil: Mexico Investment, Soccer, and Recycling

Perhaps the most unexpected notes came when Hoven described interest arriving from outside the traditional energy sector. Approximately two dozen parties — a mix of businesses and groups, including several from Mexico — had contacted the city about locating or expanding in the area. One group was exploring a regional professional soccer league with Ratliff Stadium as a potential home. Another was examining a recycling facility near Penwell that could reduce the high cost of shipping recyclables out of the region.

Demographics help explain the interest. Ector County’s population is majority Hispanic, and the student population exceeds 70 percent Hispanic. Mexican investors, Hoven noted, recognize the cultural and economic fit. “They want to invest those dollars here,” he said. “We have to be open-minded and accepting of that.”

Energy Independence and Political Friction

Throughout the interview Hoven returned to a consistent theme: West Texas has the capacity, the workforce, and the proven track record to increase domestic production significantly. He pointed to periods when the region had delivered five million barrels a day and argued the industry could do so again with the right policy environment. Federal tax incentives, he said, had historically helped the sector remain self-financing. The current administration’s approach, in his view, created unnecessary friction at a time when global supply disruptions — from Russia to other regions — underscored the value of reliable U.S. output.

Creativity in water recycling and environmental management, he added, continued to improve. The same inventive culture that built the Permian’s service sector was now being applied to infrastructure and diversification.

Closing the Loop

As the ribbon-cutting approached, Hoven thanked the DistributionNOW team for the investment and the relocation of workers to the community. “We’re looking forward to a long, prosperous relationship,” he said.

For Jason, the conversation carried echoes of his earlier years embedded in the Bakken, when limited broadband and infrastructure forced creative workarounds — including broadcasting from a food truck known as the Rolling Stove. The parallel was clear: reliable roads, water, power, and connectivity are not secondary to energy development. They are prerequisites for sustained growth and for attracting the next generation of investment, whether it arrives from Houston, Denver, or across the border.

In March 2022, Odessa was demonstrating that it understood the assignment. The new DistributionNOW warehouse stood as visible proof. The larger work of preparing the city — and the basin — for the decades ahead was already underway.

Archived from The Crude Life coverage of the DistributionNOW Odessa warehouse grand opening, March 2022.

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