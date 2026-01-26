On February 9, 2011, it was 35-below zero, 35 mph winds and Patrick McGarry had never experienced anything like it. Wind and snow were not foreign elements to the Aspen, Colo., native, just not at the speed and scale of the Bakken.

“My first day in the Bakken was quite memorable, I’d never seen anything like it in my life,” McGarry said. “I’ve seen my share of cold and wind, but nothing like this and this past winter. It was the worst I’ve ever experienced.”

McGarry’s climatological observation isn’t far off from science. It was a cold winter in the Bakken. Top 20 cold. The National Weather Service ranks the region’s past winter as the 17th coldest on record at 4.3 degrees. The last time the Bakken saw this type of frigid air was 1981-82.

“There are 6,000 plus campers in Williams County, and they were freezing up left and right,” McGarry said. “At one of our jobs, an electrician I know hadn’t had running water since December. His pipes were frozen solid.”

Frozen water pipes in RV’s are just the tip of the iceberg in the Bakken Freeze. Kathy Neset, geologist, couldn’t recall a winter with such an intense cold and personally knows several ranchers and farmers who experienced frozen pipes at their homesteads for the first time.

“The winter was longer and colder than normal,” Neset said. “We started out in December with sub-zero temperature and never really got out of it.”

Like McGarry, Neset’s anecdotal observation was pretty close to what science is saying. According to the National Weather Service, from December 1 to February 28 the daily low temperature was below zero for 65 days.

“Things just don’t work as well in freezing temperatures,” Neset said. “Whether it is people or iron, it just doesn’t move as well in 30-below conditions.”

Is cold weather to blame for the delay on the 1 million barrel per day milestone? Yes and no. Much like the detailed complexity of the oil and gas economy, understanding and navigating the Bakken Million Milestone is vast and general, yet specific.

“This was a very cold winter, even for North Dakota standards,” Neset said. “Moving rigs is hard to do in the cold. A lot of trucks were disabled on the roads, and even the coal industry was finding frost lines in places they had never seen before.”

Despite the Bakken’s three months of slower motion, it is still producing enough oil to be one of the two major plays in the United States. According to EIA’s recently released December 2013 Petroleum Supply Monthly, U.S. crude oil production gains were geographically concentrated in Texas and North Dakota, which together accounted for 83 percent of U.S. production growth. Neset is confident the million barrel milestone will be met, just not sure exactly when that date will be.

“We will hit that mark, just not when we originally thought,” Neset said. “The milestone time frame estimates were based on previous numbers.”

Neset continued saying the importance of the million barrel milestone is that “it’s significant as a milestone on the record books, but it also speaks to the significance of the Bakken as a world class play.” The most recent information reported by the Department of Mineral Resources, cited the Bakken produced an average of 933,128 bopd in January. The preliminary figure is an increase of more than 6,400 bopd over December’s final number.

According to the EIA’s Short-Term Outlook, the Bakken region’s newly completed wells continue to show higher initial production rates. The report continues “despite the slowdown in completion work because of cold weather this winter, future production growth in the region should not be dramatically reduced.” Neset is confident business will continue as normal and the milestone will be met. The North Dakota Petroleum Council has set a date for the One Million Barrel Celebration — June 25 at the Neset Consulting offices in Tioga.

“It’s a statewide celebration with oil professionals, elected officials, organizational leaders and the general public all coming together in Tioga to celebrated North Dakota’s milestone,” Neset said. “We believe this milestone is a very important symbol for the Bakken and the state.”

McGarry agrees with Neset’s views on the million barrel milestone and thinks it’s here to stay.

“The oil boom is over,” McGarry said. “We now know it is an industry, not just a boom.”

McGarry’s Bakken interests have turned him more into a North Dakota resident than a Colorado one. In the past three-plus years, McGarry has flown back and forth from Aspen to the Bakken nearly 100 times. He works with oil and gas clients through R&R Professional Services in Williston and has attended countless city, county, township and special interest meetings.

“I’ve been to more city, county and sub meetings than many of the commissioners,” McGarry said. “Over the past year, the number of bids have decreased significantly to where some investors are concerned whether this shale play is sustainable.”

Generally speaking, McGarry’s Bakken interests include 5,000 single family homes (including duplexes and apartments units), 2.7 million square feet of commercial, 1 million square feet of industrial, a rail spur in Williams County, a water-gas collection processing facility and consultation work on the Dakota Oil processing facility in Trenton, N.D.

“The weather has slowed things down,” McGarry said. “Most of the oil companies won’t drill if it reaches a certain temperature. Vehicles freeze up, fluids flow different, remote heaters, they all play into the total oil and gas picture.”

McGarry’s quick summary of the oil and gas machine is on point. Steve Hareland, president of Agassiz Chemical, has been working throughout the state since his teenage years and has never experienced anything like this past year.

“I was hauling water down I-94 to a job site this past January and it was so windy and cold my diesel was gelling up,” Hareland said. “I had been driving for over an hour on the Interstate and it was so cold my engine stalled. That’s just insanely cold conditions.”

Hareland’s company specializes in understanding temperatures and working with heating and cooling and he knows how difficult it is to frac in frigid conditions. However, for Hareland, it’s not the temperature of fracking fluids that becomes an issue in the winter, because many rigs have remote heating units, rather it’s the supply chain to the well sites.

“It’s more about getting the supplies to the sites in a timely manner,” Hareland said. “There are thousands of trucks moving fluids on slippery roads, in subzero temps with high winds throughout the Bakken every day. One accident can impact a large chain of business and ripple to others.”

McGarry agrees with Hareland’s views on the bigger Bakken picture in oil and gas extraction during the winter months. In fact, McGarry believes this slow down happened months ago and wasn’t a slow down at all.

“The weather slowed the construction down, but the oil companies have been dropping what they will pay for work,” McGarry said. “Two years ago they were paying whatever to secure their interests, now they are streamlining their costs.”

Oil companies across the board have been reporting reduced costs in well pad costs and increases in extraction numbers. On average a well pad in 2012 cost roughly $13–14 million. At the end of 2013, many oil companies were reporting costs of $8 million — a significant reduction in costs. McGarry said these savings were coming in a couple forms — increased technology and ironing out some previous frenzied spending.

“The well pads have seen significant savings, and the play has shifted a bit,” McGarry said. “I’ve been asked to work for a few dollars less here and there and housing allowances are starting to be decreased. These are just companies streamlining their expenses from earlier frenzy-like spending.”

McGarry said the thing to keep an eye on is the decreased housing assistance from companies and the fact that many city and county officials are resisting crew camp and RV park expansions. McGarry continued saying a flurry of activity has begun in the housing market due to a temporary home regulation scheduled to be enforced this fall in Williston.

“This fall the camps and crew camp style housing are out, and by June, July the construction market will be booming,” McGarry said. “In the past few weeks I have had more permit requests and people seeking us out for work.”

Ron Ness, president, North Dakota Petroleum Council, spent at good part of February meeting with oil and gas executives, CEOs and presidents to see how North Dakota and the Bakken fit in their future plans.

“There were no signs of slowing down production in North Dakota,” Ness said. “What I saw and heard was at least 14–17 years of drilling activity and an immediate focus on solving the issue of affordable housing.”

With that said, Ness acknowledged the cold weather and how that plays into reaching the million barrel milestone.

“In simple North Dakota terms, it’s been a brutal winter,” Ness said. “High winds, sub zero temperatures just slow everything down from drilling to electrical.”

Ness continued saying when the ground freezes pipes aren’t laid, reclamation is more difficult and fluids become difficult and expensive to manage. In the frozen abyss of wind, ice and oil Ness sees a shining ray of light: the light of human lives.

“Yes, it is a fact that we didn’t reach the million barrel milestone yet — but we will,” Ness said. “The one piece of good news that came out of this cold miserable winter was it was one of the safest winters on record. Not too many accidents in the Bakken this year and that’s worth more than a million.”

Article originally published March 2014.

