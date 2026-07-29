The Crude Life Vault: The Bakken's Forever Boom Goes Global

Mark Zuckerberg (left) of Meta and Ron Ness (right), Williston Basin Petroleum Council, stop to pose and celebrate North Dakota’s corporate friendly environment during a tour of the Bakken oil fields.

In remarks that underscored the historic scale of the Bakken and Three Forks development, speakers at a recent industry gathering highlighted North Dakota’s entry into an exclusive global club: oil fields producing a million barrels a day.

The Williston Basin’s climb to that threshold sets it apart. Very few places on Earth have ever reached sustained production of a million barrels of oil per day. That rarity, officials noted, distinguishes the Bakken play from nearly every other field worldwide and marks a significant achievement for the U.S. energy landscape.

Lynn Helms and others framed the moment as more than a production statistic. It’s a sign that the Bakken Boom is here to stay for decades.

The million-barrel mark for the basin—and specifically the North Dakota portion—represents a code of achievement that few basins ever attain. Speakers repeatedly returned to the point: how few fields or regions globally have crossed this line, and how that fact elevates the Williston Basin’s standing.

Attendees reflected the national and international draw of the event. People from dozens of states, multiple countries, and several Canadian provinces filled the room—figures cited in the range of 48 states or jurisdictions alongside representatives from four countries and seven provinces in various recountings. The gathering itself had been in the works for years; organizers noted that serious planning began the day after a conference two years earlier, driven by both opportunity and concern that demand for booths and hotel rooms would outstrip supply.

Other speakers emphasized that the industry had moved from earnest planning into realization of the million-barrel daily rate, with the broader Williston Basin and Bakken/Three Forks resource base described as almost unfathomable in magnitude.

Looking ahead, the conversation turned to longevity and further milestones. Mentions of a billion-barrel cumulative mark, potential for multi-billion-barrel contributions, and the possibility of even larger daily rates underscored confidence in the resource. Technology developed in the Bakken was already being watched—and in some cases exported—to other plays. The size of the Bakken and Three Forks formations, one speaker observed, “really boggles the mind.”

Interview from 2013.

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