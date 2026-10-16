The Crude Life Vault: Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright on Reliability, Returns, and Why Time Still Matters in the Oil Patch

Jason Spiess of The Crude Life sat down with Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright during the Permian Basin International Oil Show for a wide-ranging conversation that moved from aviation and investor returns to environmental progress, energy reliability, and a few lighter moments with a reclamation-site rescue dog.

Wright, who has flown his own airplane since 1992, said the trip to the Permian is routine for a reason. “I think this is kind of the heart of where our natural resources are being created,” he noted. “And if you’re going to regulate that industry, this is kind of where I need to be more than not.”

He linked the value of that mobility to the broader industry, recalling how more economical aviation travel helped unlock the Bakken by making it practical for executives who once faced seven-hour drives.

Asked what companies should keep in focus heading into annual meetings and the years ahead, Wright pointed to two pressures that continue to shape decisions: ESG expectations and the demand for better returns.

“I think all companies today are going to continue to focus on the ESG activity that they’ve been faced with,” he said. “Investors are demanding more of a return on their dollar from our industry also.”

At the same time, he argued the sector is delivering measurable progress. Technology visible on the show floor is addressing environmental concerns, and investors are already seeing improved returns.

Spiess placed that progress in a longer historical arc. “Humans have been decarbonizing for 150 years long before the Sierra Club or Greta Thunberg came along,” he observed, tracing the shift from hay and wood through whales and coal to crude oil and now to natural gas.

Spiess also rejected the idea of carbon as an inherent villain: “Carbon is not the boogeyman, it is the building block of life.”

On the question of subsidies for alternatives, he urged a closer look at where the money actually goes and what it means for consumer prices and reliability.

Reliability remained a central theme. Wright referenced the February 2021 Texas freeze as a reminder that the state must keep reliable sources on the grid and level the playing field so those sources are not discouraged. Wind and solar, he said, benefit from long-standing tax subsidies that allow them to bid electricity onto the grid at effectively zero marginal cost, making it difficult for dispatchable generation to compete.

“How do you compete with free?” he asked. He is not opposed to other sources in principle, but insists any energy that reaches consumers must be both reliable and cost-effective. Battery storage, in his view, still has not delivered consumer-affordable solutions at scale, though he expects technology will improve over time.

Wright’s appearance was a pop-up stop at the show, underscoring the informal access that still defines much of the energy conversations in the Permian. The full exchange covered the practical realities regulators and operators face—returns, reliability, technology, and the continued central role of fossil fuels in everyday life—while leaving room for the human details that make the industry more than just numbers on a balance sheet.

Interview was from October 2021 at the Permian Basin International Oil Show

The Crude Life is a sponsor and supporter of the Route 66 Americana Archive and Frequency 66.

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life – Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.