The Crude Life Vault: Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright Calls for Reliable Energy Solutions and Smart Policy

Fresh off the stage at the Shale Energy Resources Trade Show Conference, Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright sat down with The Crude Life to discuss the future of Texas energy, lessons from Winter Storm Uri, and the realities of balancing economic growth with reliable power.

Wright, who lives on a ranch roughly 50 miles west of Corpus Christi but maintains a residence in Austin for his official duties, emphasized practicality over ideology.

“We need to embrace all sources of energy as long as it’s good for the consumer,” he stated, while cautioning against rushed transitions that ignore engineering and economic realities.

Lessons from Uri and Grid Reliability

Much of the conversation centered on the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri and the legislative response. Wright praised Senate Bill 3 and related measures for focusing not just on winterization but on better long-term planning for extreme weather events. With Texas seeing continued population growth and industrial expansion — particularly from out-of-state migration — demand on the grid is rising sharply.

“We’re going to have to identify and make sure that we have electricity that’s reliable there for everyone,” Wright said.

He drew parallels to California’s struggles with renewables and Germany’s need to restart coal plants and even burn forests, noting that idealistic policies can lead to unintended consequences when technology and infrastructure lag behind.

The Commissioner highlighted the critical nature of reliable baseload power, pointing out that 50-60% of many cities’ grids support hospitals and emergency services.

“When you’re sitting at home in 110-degree heat without electricity — or zero degrees — everybody wants a good solution,” he observed.

Flaring, Stranded Gas, and Innovation

Addressing environmental criticisms frequently leveled at the oil and gas industry, Wright noted that Texas — despite having far more wells than any other state — has reduced flaring to less than 0.5%. He prefers the term “stranded gas” and advocates finding productive uses for it, particularly generating electricity for growing demand centers like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin.

Wright’s Market Sustainability Task Force is examining ways to repurpose the state’s many abandoned pipelines (six-inch diameter and greater) to move this gas to market. The vision includes dedicated generation paired with carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), creating what he described as a closed-loop system that benefits both the economy and the environment. He pointed to ongoing CCS projects in Texas that North Dakota is now modeling.

The industry’s track record of innovation and decarbonization over 150 years — from wood to coal to modern natural gas — was a recurring theme. Wright expressed confidence that oil and gas operators, known for moving fast and solving problems creatively (including Bitcoin mining at well sites), could deliver breakthroughs if given appropriate policy support.

Renewables, Subsidies, and Market Realities

Wright and host Jason Spies discussed challenges with wind and solar, including intermittency, storage limitations, recycling issues with turbine blades, and wildlife impacts (such as golden eagles and bat populations). Both agreed that renewables have a place but must make economic sense without massive ongoing subsidies that ultimately burden consumers.

Wright noted that lithium production for batteries remains heavily dependent on foreign sources, with the U.S. producing only about 1%. He voiced concerns over federal spending priorities that appear to favor EV incentives over core infrastructure like roads and bridges.

On broader climate policy, Wright expressed skepticism toward new taxes on the industry. “Personally, I’m not big on any type of tax,” he said. Instead, he advocates for technology improvements and education. He has requested funding from the Texas Legislature for an education initiative to better inform the public about the Railroad Commission’s role and the oil and gas industry’s contributions to the state’s economy — the largest economic driver and one of the oldest agencies in Texas.

A Personal Touch

The conversation closed on a lighter note, with Wright sharing his straightforward approach to barbecue as The Crude Life prepares for its annual Bakken BBQ event benefiting Make-A-Wish. The Commissioner’s accessibility and willingness to engage directly with industry stakeholders underscored his practical, consumer-focused philosophy.

As Texas faces growing energy demands, Commissioner Wright’s message was clear: prioritize reliability, leverage the state’s abundant resources and innovative spirit, and pursue policies grounded in economics and proven engineering rather than platitudes. The Railroad Commission continues working at the intersection of safety, environmental stewardship, and energy abundance — core principles that have powered Texas and the nation for generations.

Interview and feature from June 2021.

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