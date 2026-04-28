The Crude Life Vault: Texas Railroad Commission Weighs Historic Production Cuts Amid Oil Crisis

In 2020, Bruce Bullock, Director of the McGuire Energy Institute at SMU’s Cox School of Business, joined The Crude Life to recap the Texas Railroad Commission’s proceedings on crashing oil prices. Bullock, who monitored most of the day’s hearings, noted a noticeable shift in momentum as the meeting progressed.

“I came into it thinking there was maybe a 25% chance the Railroad Commission would act,” Bullock said. “By the end of the day, I’d put the odds closer to 50-50 that they will take a serious look at this by the end of the week.”

The discussion centered on whether the RRC should exercise its long-dormant regulatory authority — last widely used before 1970 — to prorate (limit) oil production across Texas to help stabilize crashing oil prices. Proponents argued that voluntary cuts by producers and even OPEC+ would be too slow, while a regulatory action could remove barrels from the market as early as May 1.

Several compelling arguments emerged in favor of action:

Timing matters : Market forces and capital constraints will eventually reduce production, but likely not until late 2020 or 2021. Regulatory cuts could provide immediate relief.

Long-term value : Conserving oil today could allow it to be sold at much higher prices ($50+/barrel) in 2–3 years, delivering greater tax revenue, royalties, and economic benefit to Texas and mineral owners.

Technological improvement : A temporary slowdown would give operators time to implement newer, cleaner technologies, potentially reducing flaring and environmental impact when production eventually ramps back up.

Texas leadership: As the premier oil and gas regulator in the world, action by Texas could encourage other states (such as Oklahoma, which is already reviewing the issue) to follow, creating a more meaningful counterbalance to OPEC+.

Opposition was strong, particularly from larger producers, and was largely philosophical. Many argued against government intervention in the free market, emphasizing that Texas has operated on a free-market basis for the past 50 years. Concerns were also raised about how cuts would be allocated fairly, especially protecting smaller independent producers.

Commissioner Craddock’s Notable Comments

Bullock highlighted comments from Commissioner Craddock as particularly significant. She openly acknowledged the Commission’s lack of recent institutional knowledge on how to implement proration, noting that no current staff or commissioners were involved the last time such measures were used. She signaled openness to industry input on designing an equitable system, including the possibility of allowing producers to trade allocation rights.

The host noted that Craddock’s honesty demonstrated both strength and leadership — a willingness to admit uncertainty and seek collaboration during a genuine crisis rather than projecting false confidence.

Both Bullock and the host discussed potential positive outcomes from the current crisis:

Reduced flaring and emissions due to lower activity

Time for technology and innovation to advance

An opportunity for the industry to reset after years of “death by a thousand paper cuts,” including declining capital investment and increasing environmental pressure

The energy sector’s share of the S&P 500 has fallen dramatically over the past 25–30 years (from ~25% to ~2%), underscoring the industry’s long-term challenges beyond the current price crash.

The Railroad Commission did not make a decision during Tuesday’s hearing, which focused primarily on gathering testimony. A decision is not expected until later this week at the earliest. Bullock indicated that if the RRC moves forward, his team at the McGuire Energy Institute stands ready to help develop practical recommendations for implementation.

Bullock concluded the interview on a cautiously optimistic note: “I’m more hopeful at the end of today that some meaningful action will be taken than I was going into it.”

About the McGuire Energy Institute

Located at SMU’s Cox School of Business, the McGuire Energy Institute provides research, education, and thought leadership on energy markets and policy.

Interview and feature article was by Jason Spiess and from April 2020.

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